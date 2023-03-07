March 7, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Participation in 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces Participation in 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy

~ Since this event’s founding in 2007, the legal community has provided more than 20 million pounds of food to food banks across Virginia ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced his office will be participating in the 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy (LFF). The Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition between various law firms and legal entities in Virginia to raise money and food for food banks across Virginia.

This year, organizers include the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General.

The competition is a time-honored tradition amongst the Commonwealth’s legal community, and Attorney General Miyares welcomes law firms, law schools, legal organizations, and business attorneys to participate and register. All winners will be invited to an awards reception hosted by Attorney General Miyares in Richmond this summer. Attorney General Miyares will also present the winner with the coveted “AG Cup."

“The Legal Food Frenzy is an opportunity for Virginia’s legal community to come together and make a difference across the Commonwealth. As costs continue to rise, thousands of Virginia families are facing inflationary stresses and food insecurity. Furthermore, rising food and distribution costs and extended supply chain delays are forcing Virginia’s food banks to purchase more product than in previous years, putting them in a very difficult position,” said Attorney General Miyares. “That’s why this Legal Food Frenzy initiative is so important. No one should ever have to go to bed hungry.”

Registration for the LFF is open today, and the competition spans from April 17th – April 28th. Legal organizations can register HERE on the Legal Food Frenzy Website.

###