New York State Department of State Long Island Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; March 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE

LONG ISLAND REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE LONG ISLAND REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

        Perry B. Duryea Jr. State Office Building

        250 Veterans Memorial Highway

        Rooms 2 & 3

        Hauppauge, NY 11788

 

        New York State Department of State

        One Commerce Plaza

        99 Washington Avenue, Conference Room 505

        Albany, NY 12210

                                            

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the locations noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below.  Please note that one or more members of the Long Island Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a. 

 

WHO:

Long Island Regional Board of Review

WHAT:

Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:

Thursday; March 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

 

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.

 

                                               ###

