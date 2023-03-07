2023 Semper Fidelis Award Ceremony Honors Winsome Earle-Sears, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia
Marine Corps University Foundation honors LtGov Winsome Earle-SearsQUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marine Corps University Foundation welcomes back the Semper Fidelis Awards Ceremony and Dinner to Washington DC. The prestigious Semper Fidelis Award is presented annually by the Marine Corps University Foundation to a noteworthy American. Past recipients include Medal of Honor Recipient Colonel Harvey "Barney" Barnum, Jr., USMC (Ret), Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush; Clint Eastwood, George Will, General James Mattis, USMC (Ret), the Honorable Antonin Scalia and Mr. Ted Williams, just to name a few. Events like the Semper Fidelis Award Dinner are hosted to support the Marine Corps University's Professional Military Education (PME) of Marines around the world.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 18 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. The Marine Corps University Foundation is proud to honor Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears as the award recipient this year. Interested individuals can learn more about the event at https://www.mcufoundationevents.org/ .
Winsome Earle-Sears, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, immigrated to the United States at the age of six. She is proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps. In addition to her various appointments, she has served as the Vice President of the Virginia State Board of Education; and as a presidential appointee to the US Census Bureau, as co-chair of the African American Committee; and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Winsome was first elected in 2002 to a majority Black House of Delegates district, a first for a Republican in Virginia since 1865. She is the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first naturalized female elected to statewide office. She is also the first female Veteran to be elected to statewide office. As Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Earle-Sears presides over the Senate when they are in session.
In addition to recognizing Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears, the Marine Corps University Foundation is proud to welcome General David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, as the Military Guest of Honor and Sergeant Major Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps as a distinguished Military Guest.
About the Marine Corps University Foundation
Founded in 1980, the Marine Corps University Foundation has provided substantial intellectual and financial resources to the Marine Corps University. Equipping Marines with critical thinking skills that will enable them to achieve success throughout their careers in the Marine Corps, and in any number of other career paths they may pursue. Given the University’s finite resources, the Foundation raises funds to attract todays ‘leading minds’ to Quantico so that they may educate active-duty Marines in security studies, terrorism, warfighting, emerging states and defense policy, along with critical geostrategic matters. Marines then apply this knowledge in conflict zones around the world.
For more information about The Marine Corps University Foundation, the Semper Fidelis Award, please call Meredith Terrian (407) 371-5668 or mterrian@mcuf.org
