How I became an employee of an international SEO company at the age of 21

You’ve probably heard that the best things happen unexpectedly. I would change this phrase a little and say that the best opportunities appear in our life unexpectedly, and behind their appearance is our hard work and behind their right use our courage. Even a year ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I would now be working in an international online company, whose CEO was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023, and in a rather good position. However, life has taught me one thing – opportunities may appear suddenly, but we must always be ready to take advantage of them.

Although my major is in international relations, I have always been particularly interested in technology. My dream was to study a field that would allow me to create something new. Since I love writing so much, I started writing blogs and articles years ago and was trying to build up a portfolio so that I could start a career in this field. I soon discovered that articles for publishing on websites these days go through SEO steps in order to be successful and attract a lot of readers. That’s how my interest in SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) began, and suddenly I had a new goal: I wanted to study this field so much that I would have a real chance of success. I watched dozens and hundreds of YouTube videos about SEO, read articles, listened to podcasts, etc. At the same time, I was constantly looking for projects on UpWork that suited my competence. I finally got lucky and got my first project. That’s how I became a link builder on a Canadian website. Working for this website for six months gave me great experience and connections, which soon led me to a job opening at my current place of work – the company uSERP. When I saw this job opening, I knew it was my chance for greater success.



The YEAs in Georgia – Sofiko Saltkhutsishvili (Image source)

Search engine optimisation is neither a very new nor a very old field. I can only say that it is becoming more and more relevant. SEO refers to the optimisation of websites to ensure that the websites themselves or their individual web pages appear on the front pages of Google or other search engines. SEO is a technology that was created right after the search engines were created since it was search engines that “allowed” websites to exist, and it was the creators of search engines that issued the guidelines for optimisation. SEO is a constantly evolving field that requires digital, communication, and a variety of different skills to master.

For those women who want to master SEO and other similar professions, I would advise them not to wait for the right moment. Today, the world is full of more opportunities than ever before. Just grab your laptop and start searching for information about the field that interests you. Create a Linkedin account, register on various freelance sites, contact people who can help you develop in your field of interest, watch YouTube videos, read a lot, and never be afraid to take the first steps. Despite the fact that I did not study search engine optimisation in any educational institution, I managed to master this field completely independently and find employment in it. No matter what your goal is, it is always attainable if you never deviate from the path towards it. The main thing is to remember that the development of technology is not a challenge but an opportunity for each of us. The best opportunities appear unexpectedly, the main thing is to be ready to use them.