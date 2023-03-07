EU to renovate nine hospitals in Moldova by 2027

Nine hospitals in different regions of Moldova will be renovated and equipped with new energy efficient technologies by the end of 2027 as part of the EU-funded project ‘Energy Efficiency in Moldova’.

The hospitals will be insulated, equipped with solar plants, and the heating systems will be modernised. The project also envisages modernisation of public institutions in various localities of the country, namely kindergartens, schools, health centres, etc.

According to the EU Delegation to Moldova, more than one million patients and tens of thousands of employees in the hospitals will benefit from this work.

The total budget of the Energy Efficiency in Moldova programme is €76.9 million, of which €75.5 million is provided by the European Union.

Find out more

Press release