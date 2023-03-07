Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,470 in the last 365 days.

EU to renovate nine hospitals in Moldova by 2027

Nine hospitals in different regions of Moldova will be renovated and equipped with new energy efficient technologies by the end of 2027 as part of the EU-funded project ‘Energy Efficiency in Moldova’.

The hospitals will be insulated, equipped with solar plants, and the heating systems will be modernised. The project also envisages modernisation of public institutions in various localities of the country, namely kindergartens, schools, health centres, etc.

According to the EU Delegation to Moldova, more than one million patients and tens of thousands of employees in the hospitals will benefit from this work.

The total budget of the Energy Efficiency in Moldova programme is €76.9 million, of which €75.5 million is provided by the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU to renovate nine hospitals in Moldova by 2027

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more