HFO Brokers Sale of 48-Unit Vancouver Apartments

The 1972-vintage property sold for $10.25 million

The demand for high-quality rental properties in this area continues to grow, making it an attractive opportunity for real estate investors.”
— Rob Marton
VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is pleased to announce that 48-unit Wellington Court Apartments in Vancouver, Washington, was sold for $10.25 million.

The property comprises spacious townhome units with ample storage space, backyard patios with views of a common green area, in-unit laundry appliances, and dishwashers.

Located at 3417 NE 53rd Ave between SR-500 and NE Minnehaha Street, the property offers residents convenient access to the greater Portland metropolitan area. The location, combined with the property’s desirable amenities and well-maintained condition, makes Wellington Court a highly desirable place to call home.

"This sale is a testament to the strength of the Vancouver apartment market," said Rob Marton, partner at HFO Investment Real Estate. "The demand for high-quality rental properties in this area continues to grow, making it an attractive opportunity for real estate investors."

With its close proximity to Portland and thriving local economy, Vancouver is a desirable place to live for both young professionals and families. Vancouver's strong economy and quality of life have attracted numerous businesses and residents to the area, driving demand for rental properties.

"The property has undergone significant renovations in recent years," Marton added. "The siding, windows, and roofs of the 1972-vintage complex were all replaced within the last six years, ensuring that residents enjoy a modern living experience while still maintaining a sense of charm and history."

These renovations not only enhance the comfort and aesthetic of the property but also provide peace of mind to buyers and residents, as they can rest assured that the property is well-maintained and up-to-date.

The sale marks another successful transaction for HFO, the Pacific Northwest’s leading multifamily-focused commercial brokerage firm.

About HFO
Since its founding in 1999, Portland-based HFO has specialized in multifamily investment properties and passionately pursued client success through strategic collaboration. The company is consistently recognized by CoStar as a regional Power Broker and by The Portland Business Journal as a Top Corporate Philanthropist. Named a GlobeSt.com Multifamily Influencer in 2022, HFO is a thought leader in its category and offers unparalleled additional client benefits, including industry-specific events, market news, and original programming via HFO-TV and the weekly Multifamily Marketwatch podcast.
Learn more at www.hfore.com.

