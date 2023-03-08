Dahsheng Chemical Revolutionizes the Footwear Industry with the Launch of the 100% Recycled Foam DREAMCELL™ ZERO Insole
The pioneering DREAMCELL ZERO innovation marks a milestone in DSC's sustainability journey and our commitment of achieving zero waste.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam manufacturer, introduces DREAMCELL™ ZERO, a revolutionary foam technology made with 100% recycled foam waste to elevate sustainability in the footwear industry. The new foam technology is designed to provide superior performance and comfort while making a positive environmental impact.
— Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical
DREAMCELL ZERO is a proprietary PU foam compound that utilizes 100% reused foam waste to create an underfoot foam that meets the highest comfort and performance standards of both brand customers and their consumers. When the reused foam is combined with a water-based binder and a recycled textile, DSC is able to provide a premium footwear product that leads the way toward a more sustainable future.
“The pioneering DREAMCELL ZERO innovation marks a milestone in DSC's sustainability journey and our commitment of achieving zero waste,” said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical. “By utilizing innovative solutions to transform our foam waste into new products, we are taking a decisive step toward a circular economy in the footwear supply chain, closing the loop on waste, and creating a sustainable cycle of production and consumption.”
DSC has launched Run the Relay, an ambitious plan to achieve a zero carbon, zero-waste future. One of the initiatives focuses on closed-loop manufacturing, with 100% of in-house production foam waste recycled. DREAMCELL ZERO is one of DSC’s latest innovations that achieves the vision of creating an eco-friendly product that achieves high durability and step-in comfort.
Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX™ and DREAMCELL, DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.
