Twelve Businesses Inducted by Warner into the 2022 Class of the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce.

Charleston, W. Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the 2022 members of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce today, recognizing active business entities that have been in continuous operation for 100 years or more.

Announced by Warner in 2019, the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award is a way of recognizing businesses that have withstood the test of time in the Mountain State. The list of Centurion members is a culmination of domestic business entities pulled from the Secretary of State’s business database and those provided to the office by local chambers of commerce and community leaders.

Each business entity eligible for the recognition will receive a certificate recognizing them as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce. The certificate will include the entity’s founding date.

According to records maintained by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division, the business entities founded in 1922 are:

Braxton County Guffey Oil & Gas Royalties, Inc. Brooke County Psi Chapter House Corporation Cabell County The Cabell County Medical Society Big Sandy Coal Corporation Kanawha County C.B. Hall Insurance Agency, Inc. Lewis County Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Marion County The Young Women’s Christian Association of Marion County, West Virginia Monongalia County Greer Gas Coal Company West Side Telephone Company Ohio County The Ziegenfelder Company Raleigh County Lillybrook Land Company Tucker County State Association of the Young Men’s Christian Associations of West Virginia

Any domestic business entity that can confirm that it has been in operation continuously for 100 years or more in West Virginia should reach out to the Secretary of State’s Office to inquire about eligibility. Please contact Landon Palmer at 304-558-6000.

Disclaimer: The Centurion Chamber of Commerce List does not expressly or impliedly suggest an endorsement for any of the named businesses or services