Warner Announces Four New Businesses Have Joined WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce in 2021

​Charleston, W. Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the 2021 members of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce today, recognizing active business entities that have been in continuous operation for 100 years or more.

Warner announced the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award in 2019 as a way of recognizing businesses that have withstood the test of time in the Mountain State. The list of Centurion members is a culmination of domestic business entities pulled from the Secretary of State’s business database and those provided to the office by local chambers of commerce and community leaders.

Each business entity eligible for the recognition will receive a certificate recognizing them as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce. The certificate will include the entity’s founding date.

According to records maintained by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division, the business entities founded in 1921 are:

Lewis County

Weston Volunteer Fire Department

Kanawha County

Charleston Dept. Store

Ohio County

Fulton Tire, Inc.

Upshur County

St. Joseph’s Hospital

Any domestic business entity that can confirm that it has been in operation continuously for 100 years or more in West Virginia should reach out to the Secretary of State’s Office to inquire about eligibility. Please contact Landon Palmer at 304-558-6000.

Disclaimer: The Centurion Chamber of Commerce List does not expressly or impliedly suggest an endorsement for any of the named businesses or services

