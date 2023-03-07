New Bespoke Partners Service Delivers On-Demand Access to Industry's Best Network of Private Equity Executives

Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, today launched a service giving curated access to the industry's most comprehensive network of executives for private equity.

The Strategic Resourcing Group (SRG) proactively provides vetted slates of actionable executives to private equity firms to accelerate recruiting of leadership talent for their portfolio companies.

The SRG service draws from Bespoke's unmatched network of seasoned software and SaaS executives, built over a decade of working with thousands of candidates and 90% of the most active private equity software investors.

Private equity firms using SRG will instantly understand talent trends and availability, far in advance of others, enabling them to quickly land leaders who execute on value creation plans for portfolio companies.

Due diligence teams can now incorporate real-time visibility into available leadership talent for new deals and accelerate post-deal value creation through rapid team buildouts. Private equity firms will be able to quickly evaluate talent availability during the portfolio company hold period when new leadership is needed.

"You will solve your next executive leadership search before you start it," said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke's Chief Executive Officer. "We know the executives who can achieve an investment thesis based on our unparalleled success in private equity human capital advisory. Our curated SRG slates bring you leaders with technical skills, interpersonal skills and leadership acumen to drive your portfolio company to an on-target exit."

SRG offers a seamless, turnkey process:

The SRG team of human capital market experts partners with a client to understand leadership needs for a specific portfolio company or a set of needs across the entire portfolio.

The Bespoke team of researchers and recruiters vet and validate a slate of actionable candidates based on the identified needs and targeted functional roles.

Candidates cover the full range of senior leadership roles including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCSOs, CTOs, CPOs, CHROs, CISOs, Presidents, Board Members, Operating Partners and many more.

Clients review the slates and can request on-demand introductions to the candidates and kick-off their interview process. Slates can be presented on an ongoing, continuous basis such as monthly or quarterly, based on a client's preferences.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a leading firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies.

More than 90% of the most active private equity software investors in the US have relied on Bespoke for leadership recruiting and advisory. Bespoke has transformed leadership at portfolio companies achieving buyout transactions in the tens of billions of dollars.

Bespoke's unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate.

The firm partners with more than 70 top tier private equity firms, providing human capital services that accelerate execution of value creation plans, cut the risk of mis-hiring, and empower leadership to achieve an investment thesis.

