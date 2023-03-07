Ivy Fertility Completes Executive Leadership Team with Chief Growth Officer Hire

Ivy Fertility today announced that its executive leadership team is now complete with the hiring of Constance Rapson as the company's chief growth officer. Rapson will report to Lisa Van Dolah, the company's chief executive officer.

Ivy Fertility executive team includes some of the nation's most respected leaders in the fertility industry and Silicon Valley. This combination of powerful industry acumen paired with best-in-class technology and data leadership ensures every element of fertility healthcare delivery will be upleveled. Each member of the team brings a unique set of experience that will allow Ivy to deliver on its strategy of winning today and setting a new standard for future patients seeking fertility services.

The full executive leadership team includes:

Lisa Van Dolah, chief executive officer

Evelyn Carone, chief technology officer

Kevin Cirillo, chief financial officer

Kimball Pomeroy, PhD, chief science officer

Colleen Shea, chief revenue cycle management officer

Kristen Sternat, chief payor strategy officer

Constance Rapson, chief growth officer

Julie Cribari, director of credentialing

Colin Thomas, VP of practice operations

Richard Westoby, director of international business development

Thida Magsino, VP of human resources

Robert Becker, VP of construction

Specifically, the leadership team is focused on these strategic intentions:

Become the dominant fertility network in the United States by partnering with leading practices in their respective markets

Drive industry-leading patient experience & care powered by the most advanced technology

Design world-class infrastructure to pursue both organic and acquisitive growth

Be the industry leader in employee and patient satisfaction

Derive significant value from our ancillary service offerings

Be known as the best U.S. destination for international fertility services

Capture increased value in an evolving payor landscape

"Our executive leadership team has an exceptional blend of heritage in the fertility industry complimented by forward-thinking technology and data science to establish new standards of care, convenience and experience for our patients, physicians and operating teams. Constance is a strategic addition to the team, and her expertise will be essential as Ivy focuses on delivering exceptional patient outcomes," said Lisa Van Dolah. "I'm confident that this team will lead Ivy to deliver new levels of growth and value for consumers and shareholders."

Rapson comes to Ivy from CCRM Fertility, where she served as chief marketing officer with responsibility for advertising, sales, brand, communications and patient experience. She previously served in strategic leadership roles with advertising agencies in New York and Colorado.

"Ivy is the most patient-centric, tech-enabled fertility platform in the U.S.," said Rapson. "I am thrilled to learn alongside the brightest physicians and scientists in the field, while leading Ivy into our next phase of growth."

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, and Utah Fertility Center. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents. To learn more about Ivy Fertility, please visit: www.ivyfertility.com.

