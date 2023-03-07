Meridian Group International announces it is a Global Carbon Neutral Company

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Group International (MGI), a leading lnformation Technology and Managed Services Provider (MSP), and an Equipment Leasing and Financing company announces that it has achieved Carbon Neutral status.

A global company spanning 4 continents and nearly 1,000 employees serving clients in Technology, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Construction, Distribution, and the Public Sector, MGI and its global wholly owned subsidiaries sets the bar for exceptional performance by delivering client desired outcomes through its unique solutions. It is now setting the bar again with environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

"Our goal, when we set out on this journey, was to understand our Green House Gas (GhG) emissions and assess how we could improve our negative GhG impact on the environment," said Jeff Murray, CEO of MGI. "We committed to our employees to be Carbon Neutral by 2025 and I am thrilled that we have been able to accelerate our commitment and announce that we are Carbon Neutral today. With this initiative, we are not only focused on reducing Meridian's impact on the environment for the future but have found a way to have a tangible impact on our planet right now. To further our mission, we chose to work with two VCS verified REDD+ carbon offset projects which offset all MGI GhG that has not yet been reduced. These projects have additional benefits of helping over 50 villages and 15,000 people step out of poverty as well as save over 50 protected animal species and 150 plant species. By investing in these initiatives and reducing our overall paper, plastic, water, and energy waste, we have been able to accomplish our goal of becoming Carbon Neutral 2 years ahead of schedule. As we continue to expand upon our Carbon Neutral journey, we invite our industry peers to join us in this important work."

"The MGI Environmental Impact Working group has taken the approach of identifying, offsetting, and then mitigating or reducing the carbon footprint for the Company," said Carla Spoors, Global Environmental Officer of MGI. "We are proud to be able to tell every current and future employee working here that their work-based carbon footprint is zero and we are committed to keeping it that way. We like to say that the day you start working for us you start improving the environment. And, for as long as you're here, your impact will be felt everywhere, by everyone, every day."

About Meridian

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results for its clients by unlocking the promise of technology. From ideation and requirements definition, to planning, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges. To unlock the promise of technology visit www.themeridian.com

Media Contact

Brittany Kovalcik

Meridian IT

847-964-2690 | brittany.kovalcik@meridianitinc.com

SOURCE Meridian Group International