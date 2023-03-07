BYU Law Hosts 2023 Winter Deals Conference to Address the Modern Global Economy's Most Pressing Legal Issues

Annual event convenes scholars, policymakers and practitioners to explore topics from M&A to venture capital

PROVO, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law, a global law school focused on leadership in legal theory and practice, today announced that it will host the 2023 BYU Law Winter Deals Conference from March 8-10, continuing its annual tradition of convening researchers to discuss the modern global economy's most pressing legal issues. Focusing on "New Ideas for Modern Markets' Most Difficult Challenges," the Winter Deals Conference explores policies for addressing a variety of domains, from mergers and acquisitions to VC to corporate governance.

BYU Law's Winter Deals Conference brings leading scholars and practitioners to Park City, Utah, located within one of the most vibrant technology clusters in the United States, to discuss some of the modern global economy's most pressing legal issues. The event is sponsored by Potter Anderson & Corroon, PwC and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, alongside BYU Law's Global Business Law Program, an incubator for new studies and research methods.

"Twenty-first century markets' unprecedented scale, complexity and dynamism present a difficult challenge for legal institutions, which must provide stable rules that businesses can trust as they make investments while also rapidly adapting to new demands, disruptive technologies and crisis," said Matthew Jennejohn, Winter Deals Conference Founder and Professor at BYU Law. "An incubator for developing new policy and law, the Winter Deals Conference brings together thinkers from academia, public sectors and private practice to debate solutions to these emerging problems."

Vice Chancellor Lori Will of the Delaware Court of Chancery will deliver the keynote address. The Court of Chancery is the leading adjudicator of corporate governance disputes in the United States, and its decisions inform corporate policy around the world. A former partner at Wilson Sonsini who joined the court in 2021, Vice Chancellor Will is a leading thinker on corporate law and governance.

Other leading scholars and practitioners who will moderate or present at the conference include Adriana Robertson, professor at the University of Chicago Law School; Zohar Goshen, Columbia Law School professor; Zach Gubler, ASU Law professor; Kathryn Judge, professor and vice dean for intellectual life at Columbia Law School; Jill Fisch, Penn Law professor; Brian Broughman, Vanderbilt law professor; and Marcel Kahan and Ed Rock from NYU Law, along with other esteemed business and law professionals.

Some of more than 20 topics of discussion will include shareholder democracy, ESG, corporate law and governance, contract law, transactional design, financial regulation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, bankruptcy and reorganization, and federal securities regulation.

This year's Winter Deals Conference will be held March 9-10 at the Grand Summit Lodge in Canyons Village of Park City Mountain Resort, with an informal dinner held on the evening of March 8. For more information, including a complete agenda, visit https://winterdeals.byu.edu/2023-conference/conference-info/.

About BYU Law School

Founded in 1971 with its inaugural class in 1973, the J. Reuben Clark Law School (BYU Law) has grown into one of the nation's leading law schools – recognized for innovative research and teaching in social change, transactional design, entrepreneurship, corpus linguistics, criminal justice and religious freedom. The Law School has more than 6,000 alumni serving in communities around the world. In its most recent rankings, National Jurist recognized BYU Law as the #1 best-value law school in its 2021 ranking. BYU Law also earned its highest U.S. news ranking to date, coming in at No. 23 in the U.S. News 2023 Best Graduate School rankings. For more information, visit https://law.byu.edu.

