EMU Political Science and International Relations Department Head Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen Gives Seminar to University of Tübingen Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Business and Economics Faculty, Political Science and International Relations Department Head Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen delivered a seminar for University of Tübingen International Relations postgraduate students in Germany. During the seminar, Prof. Dr. Sözen made a presentation titled “Cyprus – A Conflict at the Crossroads”.

Following the seminar organized within the framework of the collaboration with the University of Tübingen International Relations Department, Prof. Dr. Thomas Diez from University of Tübingen visited EMU. During the visit, Prof. Dr. Sözen delivered a seminar titled “Latest Developments in Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean”. Accompanied by Prpof. Dr. Sözen, Prof. Dr. Diez and students visited Varosha and had the chance to receive a briefing on the role of the Varosha issue in the Cyprus conflict.

