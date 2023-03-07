EMU Forms a Support Committee for Students and Families Affected by the Earthquake

In order to ensure the smooth coordination of the requests for support coming from students affected by the recent earthquake, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector's Office has established “EMU Support Committee” under the presidency of Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu. Deputy Secretary General Kazım Hakverdi, Revolving Fund Operations Director Hasan Kavaz and Coordinator for Vice Rector’s Office Afor dministrative and Technical Affairs Mahmut Dağtekin will also be serving in the said committee.

As announced before, EMU has granted tuition fee exemption for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester to all students who are from the state of emergency region and who will receive face-to-face education. An online system has been created at EMU so that students from the state of emergency region who will attend face-to-face education can submit their requests for support. Thanks to the online system created, various materials and donations collected from university staff, unions, non-governmental organizations and other donors are being systematically distributed to students. The committee stated that the students who will participate in the face-to-face education can submit their help requests via the online system before they come to the university, so that when they arrive, the coordination of their requests for help with the relevant units will be ensured in advance. Students' requests for psychological support are also directed to the relevant units by the Support Committee.

The committee underlined that in order for the support for students to be coordinated in a healthy way, the students must fill out the Support Request Form available on their own portal accounts.