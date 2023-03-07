Submit Release
Joint Study Of EMU-CPC Chair Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen and Researcher Devrim Şahin Presented at Lisbon University

The joint work of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty Business and Economics, Department of Political Science and International Relations Chair and Cyprus Policy Center (CPC) Chair Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen and EMU-CPC Researcher Devrim Şahin was presented by Şahin at the international conference titled “Turkey at 100: (Dis)Continuities and (Dis)Contents,” organized by the Orient Institute at the Portuguese Lisbon University School of Social and Political Sciences. While examining the political, social and economic transformations experienced in the 100 years since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, predictions were made about the future of the country during the said conference.

