Manhattan Neighborhood Network Launches State-of-the-Art Media Facility at 509 West 38th Street in Midtown
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be Held on March 15, 2023, Celebrating 30+ Years of Community Service
It’s long past time that MNN’s main studios upgrade to a 21st-century media facility with better equipment and services for our community of digital media makers and learners....”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), a media learning, production, and distribution hub that promotes creative expression, independent voices and community engagement will unveil its new location in Henry Hall, located at 509 West 38th Street in Midtown, Manhattan.
— Dan Coughlin, President & CEO
MNN partnered with Kostow Greenwood Architects to build out 23,651 square feet located on the third and fourth floors in the mixed-used building. The multimedia space will offer state-of-the-art equipment open to all ages, races, ethnicities, national origins, sexes, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, faiths and religions, abilities, and regardless of socio-economic status.
The facility opens to the public on March 15th during a private ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring its many supporters and contributors. Other special invited guests are Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, supporting city agencies, organizations and stakeholders who made the new facility possible.
Dan Coughlin, President and CEO of MNN, looks forward to continuing the organization’s 31-year history of providing a place for education, learning and quality productions for Manhattan’s diverse community. “It’s long past time that MNN’s main studios upgrade to a 21st-century media facility with better equipment and services for our community of digital media makers and learners as well as increased broadband accessibility,” said MNN President and CEO Dan Coughlin.
MNN sold their previous location on West 59th Street to New York City’s Department of Homeless Services and non-profits social service provider Project Renewal in a unique transaction which will benefit homeless women who are also entrepreneurs. The West 59th Street project is considered a high-quality transitional housing facility with comprehensive on-site services provided by Project Renewal.
Established in 1992, MNN runs Manhattan’s public access TV channels, reaching some 500,000 cable subscribers in the borough. In addition, MNN offers MNN-FSTV, a partnership with independent media network Free Speech TV. MNN is also New York City’s largest media education non-profit.
MNN Highlights:
Access to cutting-edge technology and facilities: Manhattan Neighborhood Network's new community media center on West 38th Street offers community access to state-of-the-art, professional-grade equipment and technology, including virtual studios, TV/Film/Virtual production cameras, lighting systems, editing suites, and broadcast studios. This unprecedented level of access bridges the digital divide by providing the tools and space community members need to produce high-quality media content and share their stories.
Home to the NYC Center for Media Education: “Because access to high-quality media education should be affordable, accessible, and designed for all.” The new NYC Center for Media Education offers in-person classes in state-of-the-art facilities with expert instructors. Small class size combined with hands-on learning and skill-building provides educational opportunities for personal and/or vocational development.
Diverse programming opportunities: The new community media center continues a rich tradition of programming opportunities for community members, including educational workshops, film screenings, talkbacks, and other community events. This dynamic and inclusive environment allows creatives of all types to come together both in-person and virtually to access the best of what New York City’s robust media ecosystem has to offer.
Collaboration and networking: The new media center provides a space for community members to collaborate and network with other creatives, including filmmakers, writers, editors, and producers. This creates opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration and fosters a supportive community of artists and creators where people from all backgrounds can come together to share their ideas and creativity.
Amplifying community voices: By providing a platform for community members to share their stories and perspectives, MNN's new media center helps to amplify diverse voices and narratives that are often marginalized or underrepresented in mainstream media. This promotes a more inclusive and equitable media landscape and empowers community members to shape the narratives that shape our society.
For more information regarding the special event and MNN, please contact Emily Miller at emilymiller@mnn.org.
