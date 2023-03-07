Changing the Face of Energy: Alberta's Energy Future is Promising

YWE is proud to recognize ten inspirational young women of 2022 who are leading Alberta's evolving energy landscape

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Women in Energy (YWE) is thrilled to celebrate International Women's Day by announcing the ten (10) winners of its ninth annual Awards Program.



Since 2014, YWE's Awards Program has highlighted over 80 women's invaluable contributions and remarkable accomplishments within Alberta's energy industry. Award honorees are selected based on their commitment to challenging the status quo through novel initiatives, exemplary leadership, exceptional performance, and their impact on the local community and broader industry.

"The energy industry is in a pivotal stage, from managing decarbonization goals to navigating the evolving regulatory landscape," said Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director of YWE. "Women's contributions to the energy industry are not only creating a more inclusive and equitable workforce but also driving the development of new technologies and processes that are shaping Alberta’s future."

The 2022 YWE award winners are:

Ali Arnell , Director, Assurance, PWC

, Director, Assurance, PWC Dani Urton , Director, Energy Transition & Climate Change, Vertex Resource Group Ltd.

, Director, Energy Transition & Climate Change, Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Farheen Akbar , Project Engineer, Vista Projects

, Project Engineer, Vista Projects Isabelle Varney , General Manager, Maintenance & Reliability, Base Plant Upgrading, Suncor

, General Manager, Maintenance & Reliability, Base Plant Upgrading, Suncor Jessica Shumlich , CEO, Highwood Emissions

, CEO, Highwood Emissions Kaitlyn Gammon , Project Manager - Hydrogen, Certarus

, Project Manager - Hydrogen, Certarus Laura Pysyk , Senior Engineer Hydrogen Projects, Natural Gas, ATCO Gas

, Senior Engineer Hydrogen Projects, Natural Gas, ATCO Gas Lindsay Morgan , Manager, Commercial Marketing, Athabasca Oil Corporation

, Manager, Commercial Marketing, Athabasca Oil Corporation Megan Gill , Manager, Regulatory, Capital Power and Founder of Repowered Leadership

, Manager, Regulatory, Capital Power and Founder of Repowered Leadership Shafak Sajid, Senior Advisor, Indigenous and Community Relationships, Pathways Alliance

In January, a robust review process was conducted, including a peer review and a final executive evaluation by the 2022 YWE Awards Executive Selection Committee. We extend our deepest thanks to this year's Executive Selection Committee for lending their time and expertise to help identify the top young women in Alberta's energy industry to receive the recognition and benefits of a YWE Award Winner.

The 2022 YWE Awards Executive Selection Committee includes:



Justin Reimer , Chief Executive Officer at Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)

, Chief Executive Officer at Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) Caralyn Bennett , Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, GLJ Inc.

, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, GLJ Inc. Bijan (Bij) Agarwal , President of ConocoPhillips Canada

, President of ConocoPhillips Canada Gurpreet Lail , President & CEO, Enserva

, President & CEO, Enserva Kendall Dilling , President, Pathways Alliance

, President, Pathways Alliance Jackie Forrest, Executive Director, ARC Energy Research Institute

"We are inspired by the diverse experience, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to both the energy industry and the community exemplified by each one of the award recipients," said YWE Awards Manager, Carmen Yu (ConocoPhillips). "As women continue to drive the transformation of Alberta's energy industry, they are paving the way for many future female leaders.”

YWE Award Winners will be honoured at the annual awards celebration event on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Purchase tickets here: https://yweawardsmagazinelaunch.eventbrite.ca/.

Subsequently, each award winner is paired with an industry executive mentor through the YWE Mentorship Program, honoured with a YWE Award keepsake, and welcomed into the YWE Awards Alumni network, amongst other benefits.

Please stay connected with us for more information on the winners and the celebratory event. Watch for updates on our LinkedIn channel: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ywe. Support YWE through volunteering or sponsoring at info@youngwomeninenergy.com.

About YWE

Young Women in Energy (YWE) believes young women have the power to change the energy industry for the better. We aim to increase the female voice, presence, development, and leadership in Alberta's energy industry. We serve our 4,500+ members through events and programs to support them as they work tirelessly to improve the industry in their chosen professions. The annual YWE Awards program recognizes and rewards Alberta's top young women who are 'changing the face of energy.'

For more information, please contact:



Nicole Ronsky, Strategic Marketing Manager

Young Women in Energy (YWE)

nicole.ronsky@sproule.com

Carmen Yu, Awards Manager

Young Women in Energy (YWE)

awards@youngwomeninenergy.com

Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director

Young Women in Energy (YWE)

katie@youngwomeninenergy.com