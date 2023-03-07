Go!Foton Winning Streak Continues As Company Earns Sixth Consecutive Lightwave Innovation Award
Go!Foton's award-winning M-CHT expands the original Clamshell Hardened Terminal product portfolio to address several additional use cases.
Like the original CHT, M-CHT liberates network managers and technicians from the hardware restrictions imposed by today’s dominant connector-centric approaches to termination.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go!Foton, a world leader in optical fiber networking solutions for service providers and data centers, announced today that its Midspan Clamshell Hardened Terminal (M-CHT) was recognized among the best innovations of the year by the 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.
— Michael Zammit, Go!Foton VP & GM, Connectivity
“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Go!Foton on their high-scoring honoree status,” said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”
Go!Foton will display M-CHT at this year’s Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC) to be held at the San Diego Convention Center from March 7 through March 9.
The company introduced its original Clamshell Hardened Terminal (CHT), an all-environment connectivity platform which pioneered deployment of isolated hardened drop ports without the use of proprietary and expensive hardened connectors, at last year’s OFC conference. M-CHT expands the original Clamshell Hardened Terminal product portfolio to address several additional use cases.
Like the flagship CHT, the new M-CHT delivers hardened connectivity without hardened connectors via an IP 68-rated water-sealed enclosure that is deployable in any above- or below-ground application. The mid-span device is compatible with flat or round OSP drop cables which can be universally sourced, eliminating the dependence on expensive and highly proprietary solutions. The award-winning terminal additionally supports splice tray and optical splitters as well as Engineered TAPs, WDMs, and other passive components, enabling a variety of fiber network topologies and applications. M-CHT facilitates mid-span feeder and branch cable splicing, and accommodates the use of high-count fiber, simplifying deployment of extended fiber paths with multiple endpoints. The enclosure design segregates the main cable splice area, permitting access to customer drop ports without opening the splicing chamber. M-CHT also allows service providers to optionally use bulk cable for subscriber drops with field installable connectors while still maintaining the highest mechanical and environmental performance required for outside plant performance. A Lightwave Innovation judge characterized M-CHT as “a clever incorporation of multiple functions with independent, easy-to-access external access points.”
Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen said, “M-CHT represents a major advance in optical connectivity management and a completely fresh approach to managing the proliferation of fiber drops in confined spaces for both inside and outside plant networks. By hardening the individual drop connection chamber rather than the actual connectors themselves, the M-CHT can offer hardened fiber terminal functionality using widely available, standard fiber drop cables and connectors.”
Mike Zammit, Go!Foton VP of Connectivity, added, “Like the original CHT, M-CHT liberates network managers and technicians from the hardware restrictions imposed by today’s dominant connector-centric approaches to termination. This translates into enhanced supply chain diversification, simplified inventory management, improved lead times, faster field installation, and significant cost savings.”
Certified by Telcordia for compliance with GR-771, M-CHT features a small and unobtrusive footprint which allows it to fit easily into the small spaces that characterize OSP environments, promoting quick, effective build-out of fiber networks. Its innovative mounting hardware supports pole, wall, strand, and below-ground applications, while the highly compact clamshell terminal design provides an isolated IP68-rated chamber-and-latch for each individual connection — affording fast, easy port access when adding new subscribers without affecting the service of live users. Available in 4-port and 8-port versions with both external and concealed mounting options MCHT’s groundbreaking versatility makes it the perfect solution for a wide variety of telecommunications and data communications implementations, including FTTx PON, 5G, small cell, rural, and DAS networks.
Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the telecom and data center markets with long haul, metro, and broadband wireline and wireless access applications, and also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
Jeff Stambovsky
Go!Foton
jeff.stambovsky@gofoton.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube