Inslee appoints Jared A. Boswell to Yakima County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court. He will replace Judge David Elofson, who is retiring this week.

Since 2006, Boswell has worked in the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Over the years, he has gained experience in several different units within that office and since 2013, he has served in the Special Assault and Domestic Violence Unit which he currently supervises. In May 2022, Boswell began taking assignments as a judge pro tem in the Sunnyside Municipal Court.

Boswell has deep roots in the Yakima Valley. He grew up in the Lower Valley and graduated from Grandview High School. In recent years, he has volunteered as a lead trainer for the child safety committee with the Grace Church of Mabton.

“Jared is a good attorney, with a wealth of trial experience,” said Inslee. “He’s also been obtaining experience as a judicial officer and has excelled, creating a welcoming and efficient court environment for practitioners and pro se litigants, alike. He will be a great addition to the Yakima County Superior Court bench.”

Boswell earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington. He earned his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Downloadable photo of Jared A. Boswell.