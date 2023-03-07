Submit Release
DNR to host open house to discuss Boone Forks Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on March 23, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hamilton County Conservation Board, 2490 Briggs Woods Trail, south of Webster City, to discuss a proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan at the Boone Forks Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

The Boone Forks forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on creating and maintaining wildlife habitat along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at Boone Forks WMA. The plan is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/hunting/places-to-hunt-shoot/wildlife-management-areas/forest-stewardship-plans.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau and Forestry Section to answer questions and discuss future plans at Boone Forks WMA with the public.

