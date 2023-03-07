There were 2,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,463 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu
News Provided By
March 07, 2023, 19:07 GMT
Share This Article
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Aurescu discussed opportunities for continued bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including collective security, support for Moldova’s reform agenda and energy security, assistance for Ukraine, and the need to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war.
You just read:
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu
News Provided By
March 07, 2023, 19:07 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.