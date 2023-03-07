Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,526 in the last 365 days.

A meeting with the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

A meeting with the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

07/03/2023

63

On March 7, 2023, negotiations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Foreign Minister M.Byashimova and the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev.

The parties noted with satisfaction the successful implementation of the “Plan of projects planned for implementation by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Representative Office of the International Organization for Migration in Turkmenistan in 2022”.

During the discussion of the Action Plan for 2023, the issues of implementing joint projects of the Government of Turkmenistan and IOM in the near future were considered.

Counter-trafficking and assistance to migrants, as well as technical cooperation and border management were identified as priority areas.

In addition, issues of updating the legal framework for cooperation were discussed.

In course of the negotiations, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan takes an active part in various regional IOM projects, while implementing the national segment within that framework.

You just read:

A meeting with the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more