A meeting with the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

07/03/2023

On March 7, 2023, negotiations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Foreign Minister M.Byashimova and the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev.

The parties noted with satisfaction the successful implementation of the “Plan of projects planned for implementation by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Representative Office of the International Organization for Migration in Turkmenistan in 2022”.

During the discussion of the Action Plan for 2023, the issues of implementing joint projects of the Government of Turkmenistan and IOM in the near future were considered.

Counter-trafficking and assistance to migrants, as well as technical cooperation and border management were identified as priority areas.

In addition, issues of updating the legal framework for cooperation were discussed.

In course of the negotiations, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan takes an active part in various regional IOM projects, while implementing the national segment within that framework.