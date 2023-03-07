Automotive Winter Tire Market by Rim Size, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter Tires which are usually also referred to as snow tires are specialty tires made from advanced rubber compounds with specific tread design to increase traction while driving on snow and ice. Usually, the rubber tread of summer tires or all-season tires can become stiff in cold conditions and therefore may fail to provide the required traction. Hence, there is requirement for winter tires. Advance rubber compounds and resins are used for production of winter tires. This helps regain the necessary traction. Therefore, winter tires are widely accepted in countries that experience cold climates.

Winter tires are often used in temperatures lower than 45 Fahrenheit. Moreover, they are also equipped with metal or ceramic studs that protrude outwards from the tires which provides additional traction in condition of closely packed snow or ice. Many countries and regions in the world have some specific regulations related to winter tires.

The global winter tire market is segmented based on rim size, presence of stud, sales channel, and vehicle type. Based on rim size, the winter tire market is segmented into 13-15, 16-18, 1921, 2226. Based on stud presence, the winter tire market is classified into studded and studless. Based on sales channel, the winter tires market is bifurcated into OEM and Aftermarket. Based on vehicle type, the winter tire market is classified into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. In addition, the winter tire market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Nexen Tire Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., The Yokohoma Rubber Co., MICHELIN, Hankook Tire, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Ltd., and Giti Tire.

