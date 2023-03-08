MG STOVER LAUNCHES DIGITAL ASSET PLACEMENT SERVICE TO NURTURE THE NEXT GENERATION OF FUND ADMINISTRATION EXPERTISE

DENVER, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MG Stover, the leading and longest tenured fund administration firm for digital assets and a subsidiary of PolySign, Inc., has announced the launch of its new recruitment service. Since 2014, the firm has led the digital asset industry in developing accounting standards and the establishment of industry reporting and compliance best practices.

With the launch of MG Stover Placement Services, the firm adds a specialized recruitment facility to its suite of institutional-grade fund administration offerings to include:

Executive / C- Suite Search

Strategic Hiring – Middle Management and Specialists

Access to:

Fund Accountants

Investor Services

Sales and Business Development

Software Developers

Salary & Compensation Advice

Matthew Stover, President of MG Stover, commented: “The launch of MG Stover Placement Services is a much-needed first for the digital asset ecosystem. In such a rapidly changing industry, funds entering the space need support not only with data, portfolios and reconciliations but also help to find the right kind of specialized talent. Our placement service allows us to find and train the best professionals for ourselves as a business while also nurturing that talent to support our clients as the digital asset industry continues to grow and evolve.”

Brian Wolf, Chief People Officer, PolySign, said: “MG Stover has been a leader in the digital asset fund administration space for almost a decade. With this expertise and experience, we are connected to many industry players in this highly specialized field. Combine that with our white glove client service, it truly is a unique offering.”

Media Contact:

The Realization Group on behalf of MG Stover/PolySign

helen.disney@therealizationgroup.com Tel +44 7792376546

About MG Stover MG Stover is an award-winning full-service fund administration firm that services hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds. MG Stover is part of the PolySign family of companies alongside Standard Custody and Trust Co. As the largest digital asset fund administrator in the United States, MG Stover delivers world-class solutions for institutional investors operating in the alternative investment space, including specialized fund accounting, treasury management, KYC/AML due diligence and offshore compliance. MG Stover has also built a leading proprietary back-office data aggregation and reconciliation software that supports the reporting process of hundreds of digital asset funds. For more information, please visit mgstover.com.