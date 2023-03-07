Global Survival Tools Market Size Is Predicted to Reach $2460.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4%, States Latest Research Study

[214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Survival Tools Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1159.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 2460.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.4% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are UST Brands, Surefire, LLC, SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, Leatherman Tool Group, Wild and Wolf Inc., Frasers Group, Honeywell International Inc., Survival Light Products INC, Uncharted Supply Company, Sharpal Inc., Tender Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Fiskars Group, Fenix Outdoors International AG, Exxel Outdoors, LLC, and Coleman Company, Inc., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Survival Tools Market By Product Type (Pocket Tools, First Aid Kit, And Compass), By Application (Hiking, Hunting & Fishing, And Camping), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, And Online Store), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Survival Tools Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1159.5 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2460.6 million markets by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Survival Tools? How big is the Survival Tools Industry?

Survival tools are essential items and equipment that people use to increase their chances of survival during emergency situations, such as natural disasters, wilderness expeditions, and other extreme situations. These tools can range from simple items such as knives and flashlights to more advanced equipment such as water filtration systems and emergency shelters.

The survival tools industry is a rapidly growing market as more people are becoming interested in emergency preparedness and outdoor activities. The demand for survival tools has increased due to the rise in natural disasters, geopolitical instability, and a growing interest in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and backpacking.

Survival Tools Industry Coverage & Overview:

Survival tools are an essential package of basic and fundamental tools and supplies that are prepared in advance as an aid to protection and survival in emergency situations. These survival tools play a major role while engaging in various recreational activities such as caving, hiking, camping, trekking, rock climbing, and other activities.

Various supplies that are included in the pack encompass – a first aid kit, compass, flashlights, pocket tools, knife, and others. Survival tools are also extensively used in times of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, tsunamis, and others. In such cases, the kit is equipped with ample food and water, sanitary bags, apart from first aid kits, and so forth. These kits can be packed in either backpacks, duffle bags, or buckets based on the different emergency situations.

Market Growth Dynamics: Growth Factors

The demand for the global survival tools market is expected to surge exponentially due to a remarkable surge in the cases of natural disasters such as landslides, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, tornadoes, and volcanic eruptions to name a few. Besides, growing inclination towards various recreational and adventurous activities like hiking, rock climbing, trekking, camping, and others among people create a necessary requirement to have beneficial survival tools that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

In addition, an increase in the implementation of favorable safety regulations and the growing importance of maintaining workplace safety in various sectors including industrial, chemical, mining, oil & gas, building & construction, electrical, and energy are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in the use of survival tools in the military sector for carrying out various military operations and an increase in the prevalence of consciousness programs by government and private organizations to increase awareness about the functionality of survival tools are predicted to create ample opportunities for the growth of the survival tools industry. However, an increase in the prices of ropes and other specialized tools might hamper the growth of the market to an extent.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1159.5 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2460.6 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players UST Brands, Surefire, LLC, SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, Leatherman Tool Group, Wild and Wolf Inc., Frasers Group, Honeywell International Inc., Survival Light Products INC, Uncharted Supply Company, Sharpal Inc., Tender Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Fiskars Group, Fenix Outdoors International AG, Exxel Outdoors, LLC, and Coleman Company, Inc. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Survival Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global survival tools market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into compass, first aid kit, pocket tools, and others. The pocket tools segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The main reason for the growth of this segment is that they are very handy to use and hence are often considered as life saviors when it comes to outdoor recreational activities. Pocket tools are multipurpose, and hence they are widely accepted by travel and recreational enthusiasts across the globe for a wide range of purposes. In addition, there has been a remarkable growth in the sales of pocket tools as they are considerably compact in size and hence require much lesser space. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the survival tools industry can be segmented into online stores, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into camping, hunting & fishing, hiking, and others. The hiking segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is further projected to grow exponentially at a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in popularity and inclination towards recreational and outdoor activities among people across the globe as it massively helps in achieving peace of mind and also provides immense physical fitness perks. Thus, there has been a sharp surge in the participant rates in hiking among people to unwind from the busy, monotonous, and hectic lifestyle of people. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Survival Tools market is segmented as follows:

By Product type

Pocket tools

First Aid Kit

Compass

Others

By Application

Hiking

Hunting & Fishing

Camping

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online store

Others

Survival Tools Market By Product Type (Pocket Tools, First Aid Kit, and Compass), By Application (Hiking, Hunting & Fishing, and Camping), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, and Online Store), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Survival Tools market include -

UST Brands

Surefire LLC

SOG Specialty Knives & Tools

Leatherman Tool Group

Wild and Wolf Inc.

Frasers Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Survival Light Products INC

Uncharted Supply Company

Sharpal Inc.

Tender Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Fiskars Group

Fenix Outdoors International AG

Exxel Outdoors LLC

Coleman Company Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Survival Tools market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Survival Tools market size was valued at around US$ 1159.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2460.6 million by 2030.

There is an exponential spike in the number of people going for adventurous activities like hiking, rock climbing, and others with family every year. The increase in number can also be attributed to technological developments, improved facilities, convenience, and affordability. However, such constantly growing numbers are contributing towards the growth of the global survival tools market significantly.

Based on product type, the pocket tools segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hiking segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is further projected to grow exponentially at a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Survival Tools industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Survival Tools Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Survival Tools Industry?

What segments does the Survival Tools Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Survival Tools Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the North American region held the dominating market share in 2021 and is further anticipated to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of the market in this region is the increase in the number of recreational enthusiasts and increased awareness about the benefits of outdoor activities among people in this region. Besides, the prevalence of initiatives from the government toward the adoption of survival tools among people in this region is expected to drive the growth of the survival tools market during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Global Survival Tools Market: Opportunities

Survival gears with automatic technologies may expand the global market.

The manufacturers are ramping up their research and development efforts in order to provide more cutting-edge and original tools that may assist consumers in a variety of tasks. The latest survival gear is outfitted with automated technology, such as the internet of things, so that it may incorporate a variety of cutting-edge new functions. As a result of this, the introduction of such cutting-edge technology is projected to generate a significant number of prospects for business expansion in the survival tools sector in the years to come.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence survival tools market growth over 2022-2030?

The global survival tools market is expected to spur significantly from $1159.5 million in 2021 to $2460.6 million in 2030. The market is likely to rise with a healthy annual compound rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.

What will be the value of the survival tools market during 2022-2030?

There is an exponential spike in the number of people going for adventurous activities like hiking, rock climbing, and others with family every year. The increase in number can also be attributed to technological developments, improved facilities, convenience, and affordability.

Which are the key major players in survival tools market growth?

Some of the significant players in the global survival tools market include UST Brands, Surefire, LLC, SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, Leatherman Tool Group, Wild and Wolf Inc., Frasers Group, Honeywell International Inc., Survival Light Products INC, Uncharted Supply Company, Sharpal Inc., Tender Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Fiskars Group, Fenix Outdoors International AG, Exxel Outdoors, LLC, and Coleman Company, Inc.

Which region will contribute notably towards the survival tools market value?

North America accounts for the largest share in the global survival tools market due to the presence of a strong customer base in the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of recreational enthusiasts and the presence of prominent companies offering paid vacations to employees are likely to accentuate the growth of the regional market.

