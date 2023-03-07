Tee Times announces the milestone of 110,000 rounds of golf in a single year

The Tee Times Golf Agency announces a remarkable milestone of exceeding 110,000 rounds of golf in a single year, a significant increase from the previous year.

Algarve, Portugal, March 07, 2023 -- Tee Times, a Portugal-based golf tour operator, has recently announced a major milestone in their business. In 2022, the company has recorded a total of 110,000 rounds of golf played, a remarkable achievement for the team that has been working tirelessly to promote golf tourism in Portugal and Spain.

Tee Times, Golf Agency began its journey by offering a green fee service that was not commonly provided in the market. This gave them the expertise to specialize in this niche of the golf tourism industry. They combined this service with accommodation in some of the best hotel chains throughout Portugal and Spain, including some of the most exclusive resorts within the region.

To ensure their customers receive the best service, reliability, and accountability, the Tee Times, Golf Agency has joined the International Association of Golf Tour Operators, the Portuguese Association of Travel Agencies, and the Tourism Association of the Algarve. This has allowed them to be one of the leading tour operators throughout the Iberian Peninsula, offering the best rates and advantages on golf courses and hotels.

The company has been achieving impressive growth in recent years. In 2018, they recorded 79,114 rounds of golf played, which increased to 91,051 in 2019, their last good year before the pandemic hit. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, The company has managed to recover and has recorded an almost 20% increase in 2022 compared to 2019.

The growth was not just limited to Portugal and Spain, but also extended to Greece. Although not all hotels have shown an increase, the golf courses have recorded a fantastic year. Tee Times' investment in integrating with hotels and golf courses has helped them to provide better customer service and reward clients for their loyalty. The loyalty program has been a success and has received positive feedback from customers of all spending ranges.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have achieved 110,000 rounds of golf played in 2022. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication toward promoting golf tourism in Portugal and Spain. We are proud to have maintained our position as one of the leading tour operators in Portugal, offering the best rates and advantages on golf courses and hotels”, says Carlos Ferreira, CEO of Tea Times.

The success of the company can be attributed to its ability to keep up with the changing needs and preferences of its customers. The team's focus on providing prompt and accurate service and their extensive knowledge of golf courses throughout the Iberian Peninsula has helped them to gain the trust of their clients. The company's investment in integrating with hotels and golf courses through the use of its online platform has also helped them to provide a seamless experience for its clients.

Tee Times, Golf Agency is a leading golf tour operator throughout the Iberian Peninsula, offering a range of golf-related services to customers looking to enjoy a golfing holiday. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, the agency has built up an extensive knowledge of golf courses in Portugal and Spain, providing customers with expert advice on which courses to play and where to stay.

