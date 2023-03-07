Submit Release
Attorney General Bailey Files Lawsuit Against Contractor in St. Louis County for Unlawful Business Practices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect consumers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office filed a civil action against William J. Raymond for unlawful business practices.

“As Attorney General, I want to enforce the laws as written, which includes holding those who rip off innocent Missourians accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My Consumer Protection Unit works tirelessly to protect consumers throughout the state, and we will use every legal tool at our disposal to continue our efforts.”

The lawsuit alleges that, starting in 2020, William Raymond, using the business names J&D Masonry and Cutright Masonry, took advance payments from at least four Missouri residents for concrete and masonry services that the defendant never provided or failed to provide in a skillful and workmanlike manner. The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis County, seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The filing can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-02-22-petition---jd-masonry.pdf?sfvrsn=8edeb289_2


