Andrew Lockhart, Co-founder and CEO of Fathom, Named a Top Digital Healthcare Leader for 2023

Inaugural award from Slice of Healthcare recognizes innovators whose work improves the healthcare system and patient outcomes.

Fathom, the leader in medical coding automation, announced that its Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Lockhart, has been recognized as one of 2023's Top Digital Healthcare Leaders. The inaugural award from Slice of Healthcare was based on interviews, referrals, and independent research by industry professionals.

One of only 35 receiving the honor, Mr. Lockhart co-founded Fathom after realizing from personal experience that medical coding significantly contributed to the complexity of medical billing. He saw an opportunity to streamline the coding process using artificial intelligence (AI) driven automation.

"I am honored to receive this award and to have the important work we do at Fathom recognized for the positive impact it has on our healthcare system," said Fathom Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Lockhart. "Our AI-driven automated medical coding has helped thousands of medical providers improve patient care and revenue cycle operations."

Fathom is now a recognized leader in medical coding automation, with its technology used by thousands of healthcare providers across the U.S. Its proprietary deep learning technology delivers medical coding automation rates that are 30-50% higher than what alternative solutions can offer and accelerates ROI with risk-free full deployment in an average of four to six weeks. In addition, the AI automation reduces denials and frees coders to focus on more complex assignments. Overall, Fathom's AI helps to drive health system administration costs down significantly. Under Mr. Lockhart's leadership, the company raised a $46M Series B in November 2022 and is growing rapidly.

About Fathom

Fathom is the nation's leading medical coding automation platform, an AI solution that fuses the best of deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to automate medical coding with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. Fathom provides the highest automation rates and the broadest specialty coverage to help clients increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs.

Fathom is backed by world-class investors, including 8VC, Alkeon Capital, ApolloMD, Cedars-Sinai, Founders Fund, GV, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tarsadia, and Vituity's Inflect Health. For more information, visit fathomhealth.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Slice of Healthcare

Slice of Healthcare LLC ("Slice of Healthcare") started with one podcast in 2018 that focused on healthcare influencer stories. In 2020 (at the start of the pandemic), the focus shifted to healthcare technology company introductions, founder stories, and future outlooks. Today, Slice of Healthcare features bite-sized video and audio-focused content for the masses through a weekly newsletter and multiple podcasts focusing on cardiology, health innovation, healthcare opinions, revenue cycle management, rules and regulations, and telehealth.

