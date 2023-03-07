President of DPI Showcase Websites Mark Weithorn Announces Launch of New SEO Platform

Miami Beach, FL , March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President of DPI Showcase Websites Mark Weithorn today announced the launch of a new SEO-focused website, DPIseo.com. The new division of Weithorn's firm will focus on improving clients' search engine optimization with enhanced features such as custom blog articles, descriptions, backlinks and audit reports.

"Keywords are commonplace, so we are offering customized content and advanced optimization strategies to help clients move up the rankings of a search through SEO with optimized articles," Weithorn said of the reason for the launch.

DPI's SEO plan offers a full range of services designed to advance companies' online presence, increase website traffic, build brand recognition and, ultimately, expand business. These services include providing high-quality blog articles rich with targeted keywords, modified descriptions, and metatags to set clients apart from competitors; once optimized, articles are posted on social media platforms with backlinks to clients' websites to increase traffic. DPIseo's services include monthly audit reports to monitor each website's performance.

From startups to established businesses, DPI provides clients with valuable and innovative SEO solutions. Its service packages kick off with a free 15-day trial to help clients select the best plans to suit their objectives.

"Overall, our SEO services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each of our clients," Weithorn said. "We are committed to delivering measurable results that help achieve online marketing goals and grow business."

DPI Showcase Websites has been creating IDX websites for realtors and brokers since 2004. The IDX platform allows real estate professionals' clients to search for properties directly on their websites, providing customers with up-to-date property availability.

