ACORE Welcomes Third Cohort of Accelerate Member Companies

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that eight companies have been selected to join the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program as part of its third cohort, which will extend from 2023-2025.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) March 07, 2023

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that eight companies have been selected to join the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program as part of its third cohort, which will extend from 2023-2025.

The ACORE Accelerate Membership Program, a 2022 recipient of the Department of Energy's Inclusive Energy Innovation Prize, supports the success of small, emerging renewable energy companies owned and/or operated by leaders who identify as women, Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American. Participating companies receive a complimentary two-year membership, an education stipend, dedicated staff, free access to ACORE's paid events, targeted industry briefings, pro-bono legal and advisory services, and exclusive networking opportunities, among other benefits.

The companies joining the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program's third cohort are:

Brevian Energy, based in Vista, California, a commercial microgrid solutions provider with a mission to bring affordable, reliable, renewable power to homes, businesses, and communities.

CFEX, Inc., based in San Francisco, California, a renewable energy transaction platform between buyers (enterprise off-takers) and sellers (developers) that makes corporate renewable energy procurements, post commercial operation date, more efficient and scalable to meet enterprises' fast-growing Scope 2 decarbonization needs.

Copacity, Inc., based in Providence, Rhode Island, a technology platform for clean energy procurement that connects renewable energy buyers and sellers and delivers clean energy solutions that provide for lasting economic opportunities.

Green Power Ventures, based in Austell, Georgia, a climate resiliency and renewable energy project development and investment management firm targeting overlooked institutions in underserved markets.

IWNL Energy, LLC, based in Orlando, Florida, a consulting firm developing and implementing workforce development and training solutions across the renewable energy sector with a focus on offshore wind.

Midflare Corporation, based in Atlanta, Georgia, a commercial and utility-scale solar

project developer in the utility and distributed generation space with a passion for bringing solar and integrating renewable energy concepts into curriculums at HBCUs, as well as serving historically underserved communities through community solar.

Ryter Cooperative Industries, based in Highland Park, Michigan, a solar-plus-storage services provider specializing in net-zero and off-grid solutions including community solar farms and solar charging stations.

Scalar International, based in Tampa, Florida, are asset managers and advisors that build, own, and operate energy and water efficiency infrastructure assets.

"ACORE's Accelerate members are blazing a trail for more renewable energy companies owned and operated by women and people of color to enter into the industry while also delivering the transformational clean energy technology, development, socioeconomic, and restorative justice advancements our sector and country need the most," said ACORE Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Constance Thompson. "Achieving a just transition to a renewable energy economy means breaking down the systemic barriers to equity, inclusion, and economic justice within our industry, and the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program is doing just that. I am delighted to welcome eight new companies to the ACORE Accelerate family today, and we look forward to supporting their continued success."

"ACORE is excited to welcome the third cohort of promising Accelerate member companies to our organization," said ACORE President and CEO Gregory Wetstone. "Launched in 2020, the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program has already helped facilitate hundreds of business-to-business interactions, providing a platform for Accelerate members to scale their enterprise. While we are proud of the progress this program has made to date in achieving a more diverse and inclusive sector, there are critical challenges that lie ahead. The ACORE team is eager to continue working closely with our growing Accelerate membership network to support a just transition to renewable energy."

The ACORE Accelerate Membership Program is made possible through the generous and sustained support of Accelerate's sponsors and program partners. To learn more about the program and the companies involved, visit http://www.acore.org/accelerate.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/acore_welcomes_third_cohort_of_accelerate_member_companies/prweb19210170.htm