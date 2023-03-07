cbdMD™ Makes History Becoming the First CBD Brand to Achieve 3 NSF's Certified for Sport® Certifications

New suite of products allows professionals from all walks of life to add CBD to their regimen without fear of failing a drug test for THC.

cbdMD, Inc. YCBD, one of the nation's leading, highly trusted, and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces the release of the third product in its comprehensive NSF Certified for Sport® line of CBD products: cbdMD's 1500 mg Tropical Mix Gummies with 50 mg of CBD per serving. The Company now has the largest product offering of Certified for Sport® products in the market with its cbdMD PM softgels, its general wellness 1500 mg softgels, and now its general wellness 1500 mg gummies to provide a full suite of solutions for consumers looking to have the cleanest products without fear of failing a drug test. Athletes at the highest levels have already begun their wellness journey confidently using cbdMD's newly approved NSF Certified for Sport® as the brand leader they trust.

cbdMD continues to lead the market with its value proposition with Certified for Sport® products that offer the highest potency of CBD per serving at the lowest prices as compared to the competition. Not only does cbdMD have the largest product offering, the highest per serving milligrams, and the lowest prices, but independent testing shows that the cbdMD NSF Certified for Sport products contain significantly less THC than many of the other NSF for Sport products on the market1.

"Having the third product in our Certified for Sport line demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry with the most options for products that can be consumed without fear of failing a drug test. These products are not just for athletes," stated Shannon Charles, cbdMD's Chief Marketing Officer. "First responders, doctors, nurses, educators, tradespeople, and anyone subject to workplace drug testing can rest assured they will not fail when taking the cbdMD Certified for Sport® products." She went on to say, "As we lead by example, it's a really proud moment as the first CBD company with a Certified® for Sport® product on the market, and the company with the largest catalog of Certified for Sport® products. We don't need a high-profile sponsorship deal with a major sports league to show the public why we are the best choice. With the most options available in the market, at the best value per milligram of CBD, we are confident consumers will make the right choice and choose cbdMD when it comes to their wellbeing."

_____________________________ 1 based on comparison of publicly available Certificates of Analysis as of March 6, 2022

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our clinical studies, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2022 and as amended on December 20, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

