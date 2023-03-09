Baltimore-Based CyDeploy Raises $1.1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round and Becomes a Techstars Portfolio Company
CyDeploy, a digital twinning and testing automation company, has raised $1.1 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round.
Cybersecurity is ALL about keeping your systems safe and operating. CyDeploy gets it right.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyDeploy, a technology company that provides a cutting-edge solution for automating the creation of digital twins and offering a "sandbox on demand" for automated security and functional testing, has raised $1.1 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Preface Ventures, with participation from Techstars, Panoramic Ventures, The Female Fund, Maryland TEDCO, Amazon Web Services (AWS), T. Rowe Price Foundation, and several angel investors.
— Adam Phillips
CyDeploy's core innovation is its ability to provide company CIOs with a clear and efficient understanding of the functional impact of making any changes to their systems without breaking anything in the production environment. This solution ensures that changes are made with confidence, eliminating any anxiety surrounding security or other changes.
Founded by Tina Williams-Koroma, a 21+ years technologist and cybersecurity professional and serial entrepreneur, CyDeploy is joined by technical co-founder and President of Engineering, David Steadman. Tina and David first worked together over a decade ago while at Unisys Federal, with Tina focused on cybersecurity and risk management, and David focused on infrastructure and engineering.
CyDeploy is an active participant in the Techstars '23 Equitech Accelerator, a 13-week program that culminates with Demo Day on April 4, 2023, at the M&T Bank Stadium (home of the Baltimore Ravens). CyDeploy, along with nine other companies, were selected from among 400+ applicants to the Techstars Equitech program. The Equitech class is led by Managing Director Adam Phillips, a former tech/innovation attorney, serial entrepreneur, and current investor. Techstars is partnered with UpSurge, a local Baltimore ecosystem builder, to provide services, support, and connections to the class of companies. Techstars is one of the largest pre-seed investors in the world with an all-time accelerator portfolio market cap of over $96B. During Demo Day, CyDeploy will present about the problems it solves, the innovation used to solve these problems, and the progress and achievements made during the Accelerator program. Hundreds of mentors, investors, and community members are expected to attend.
To book a demo or receive a free technical consultation, sign up on the CyDeploy website (https://www.cydeploy.com/FreeConsultation.html). For more information about CyDeploy or this press release, please contact: sales@cydeploy.com.
Tina Williams-Koroma
CyDeploy, Inc.
+1 (202) 573-9344
sales@cydeploy.com
Animated Explanation of CyDeploy