RETRANSMISSION: DANK Vapes, Internationally Recognized Cannabis Vape Brand Is Now Legal and Licensed in the State of California

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Dank Vapes, arguably the most widely known brand in cannabis history, is now a licensed California cannabis brand. Under new ownership, this license means Dank Vapes undergo testing and be compliant with the high standard of California's regulations. More importantly, Dank Vapes has implemented a 2 factor authentication on every package, removing the possibility of others masquerading as their brand.

DANK Vapes offers 20 unique flavors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/157554_a907278bf4c0e8fb_001full.jpg

In the past, the name DANK Vapes was followed by controversy, with counterfeiters selling dirty products with harmful ingredients, using DANK's label and packaging. The brand theft got so out of control in the late 2010′s that the company was forced to pull their products from the shelves, so as not to further dilute their brand's name, and associate it with the kinds of products that were getting users sick.

Dank Vapes launched with 20 premium flavor profiles, exclusively using plant derived terpenes and triple distilled cannabis oil, ensuring a clean quality vaping experience for the consumer.

DANK Vapes has also announced that it has 4 lines of disposable vapes launching in March 2023, including hash rosin and live resin. With three years away from the industry, the team with DANK Vapes is ready to develop new products and take on new challenges.

"DANK Vapes are taking a solution based approach to avoid the issues the brand faced in the past, and plan on coming back bigger and better than ever," explains a representative on behalf of DANK Vapes.

One last development within the DANK Vapes company is the brand's latest launch- "Dank Gives Back." This organization hopes to foster an environment of charity and philanthropy, as they work to facilitate positive change in the community through hands-on involvement. Dank Gives Back was created as the brand's way of giving back to their communities.

"DANK Vapes got into this industry because of our love for the plant, the healing powers it holds, and the sense of community it brings to people," explains a representative on behalf of DANK Vapes. "It is our mission to lead by example and have a direct, positive impact on our communities." Most recently the company partnered with law enforcement to do a Christmas Toy Drive, and they hope to continue this work by hosting a "Feeding the Needy" event later this month.

DANK Vapes is a widely known name in the Cannabis distribution industry and has announced its recent licensure under the state of California. The rebranding also comes alongside a fundraising campaign. There has also been a documentary released about DANK Vapes that can be watched here. For more information regarding DANK Vapes and their upcoming developments, visit their website.

Nick Alexandroff

info@dankvapes.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157554