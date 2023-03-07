Valuable Lithium Mining Projects in Tanzania and Nevada; Geochemical Sampling Results are "Staggering": Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG)

Lucrative Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Projects in Tanzania and Nevada.

Agreement with American Lithium Minerals to Earn up to 60% Interest in their WEL Lithium Project.

Positive Soil Geochemical Sampling Results from Initial Sampling of Expansive Lithium Property in Tanzania.

Samples up to 1.98% LI2O at Tanzania Project Site.

New CEO was Appointed with Extensive Mining Industry and Finance experience.

WEL Project in Nevada is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.

Combined Measured and Indicated Portions of TLC Mineral Resource Grew from Previous Calculations of 5.37 Mt to 8.83 Mt LCE in the Latest Calculations.

Partner Exploration Program on Adjacent Lithium Project with Barrel Energy.



Titan Lithium, Inc. CDSG is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complementary technologies.

CDSG holds an agreement with American Lithium Minerals Inc. AMLM, a Nevada-based publicly held corporation, whereby CDSG will have the right to earn up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the West End Lithium (WEL) Project in consideration of cash and stepped annual exploration expenditure commitments.

The WEL Project is comprised of 24 unpatented lode claims located fully within the outer boundary of the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) property held by American Lithium Corp. LIACF. The WEL project appears to be underlain by the same Miocene claystone rock sequences that host the TLC resource and CDSG is currently updating its geologic database prior to conducting drilling.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the initial geochemical sampling are staggering. The size and strength of the Lithium anomaly at Titan 1 is particularly exceptional as it is within an area that has had no previous exploration and both sample lines ended at their northern limit within some of the highest grades of up 2.79% Li2O. These very strong results are being followed up by ongoing sampling and exploration on the Titan 1 Project area.” More results will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001-certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

As part of the work on our largest Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 kms apart.

Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, and magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.

The Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat-lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.

The CDSG project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.

To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies is very excited to continue the announcements of advancements into Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.

CDSG Samples Up to 1.98% LI2O at Titan 2 Project, Tanzania

On March 6th CDSG announced positive soil geochemical sampling results from an initial sampling phase of the company’s expansive Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.

The CDSG Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the Titan 1 claim group and is centered over a large, flat lying area of approximately 23 square miles (60 square kilometers). As part of the preliminary prospecting work on the project, one line of surficial geochemical soil sampling was conducted over a length of 0.8 miles (1.3 km).

Results from the line averaged 3,930 ppm Lithium. The lowest value returned 800 ppm Li and the highest value, located at the end of the line, returned 1.98% Li2O (9,200 ppm Li). Values for other elements broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of anomalous lithium values.

CDSG Samples up to 2.79% LI2O Within Extensive and Extremely Strong Lithium GeoChemical Anomalies at Titan 1 Project

On March 2nd CDSG announced positive soil geochemical sampling results from the first phase of the company’s extensive Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.

CDSG to Acquire 100% Interest for Lithium Project in Tanzania

On February 27th CDSG announced it has entered into a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation, whereby CDSG will have the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in several Prospecting Licenses (PLs) that makeup two large projects in The United Republic of Tanzania.

Tanzania is presently experiencing attention and investment into Lithium exploration from numerous companies, including Liontown Resources. Recently, the U.S announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for critical battery minerals with several African nations.

This acquisition will give CDSG an international presence, along with its domestic presence, as CDSG holds the West End Lithium project that sits fully within the boundaries of the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) Project of American Lithium Corp (V.LI), a project that currently holds the largest U.S lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource.

CDSG is fully committed to supplying critical minerals to support U.S led efforts in creating strong support for the North American battery supply chain. Representing a generational opportunity for investors, this momentous switch to a less carbon-intense economy is expected to exponentially expand the market for several critical minerals in this decade. Efforts to bolster the supply chain have included investments and loans into U.S.-based firms and global efforts include the 2022 multi-country Minerals Security Partnership between the U.S. and the Euro Zone, Canada, the U.K, etc., to secure battery materials, such as Lithium.

The Tanzanian projects, which cover more than 150 square miles, will greatly add to the company’s portfolio. CDSG will acquire an immediate 80% interest in the PL’s by issuing 133 million common shares (at a deemed value of $6,650,000). After CDSG has attained this initial 80% ownership, the Company shall be responsible for exploration and development expenditures and shall make cash payments totaling $350,000.00 over the next 9 months. To attain the final 20% interest in the Properties, CDSG will make further payments of $1,000,000 for each additional 5% interest for the full 100% interest for an aggregate payment of $4,000,000 of additional payments. A 3% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) on the production of the Properties has been retained by the Licensor, however, CDSG has the exclusive right to purchase up to 2% of the NSR for $1,000,000 per 1%, for an aggregate of up to $2,000,000.

Kilimanjaro Lithium Ltd has had an ongoing exploration program that has served to outline the extremely prospective nature of the PLs. CDSG will be releasing some of these results in the coming days and more results over the coming weeks and months.

CDSG has no financial ties to either Chinese financial institutions or Chinese nationals. CDSG is a U.S based Delaware Corporation. CDSG (previously named China Dongsheng International, Inc.) has recently applied for a name change to Titan Lithium Inc which should assist in relieving confusion regarding the proprietorship and direction of the business.

New CEO to Optimize Opportunity in the Strongly Growing and High-Value Lithium Market

On January 24th CDSG announces the appointment of Mr. Craig Alford as a Chief Executive Officer. Harp Sangha, President of CDSG states, “We are delighted that Mr. Alford will be joining the CDSG management team and providing his invaluable experience and leadership. Upon his appointment, Caren Currier will become the Chief Financial Officer of the firm.”

North America’s capacity for battery cell production will likely grow more than tenfold in the coming five years and there is a deficiency of production. Consumer demand and government policies have been vital driving forces for the current rapid expansion of the battery metal sector. In October of 2022, the U.S. announced $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them. And now four of the world’s five largest battery makers, CATL, Panasonic, SK and LG Energy Solutions have declared plans for production within the US, Mexico, and Canada.

For more information on CDSG visit: www.titanlithiuminc.com

