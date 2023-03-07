Intelligent Waves Wins Three Gold Medals in 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Sweeping CEO & CTO of the Year and GovCon Leader for Cyber Industry Solutions

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Recognize Intelligent Waves and its Leaders for Excellence and Innovation in Information Security.

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it has won three Gold Excellence Awards for CEO of the Year, CTO of the Year, and Government Cyber Industry Leader of the Year in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize groundbreaking companies, leaders, and products demonstrating innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.

Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves' Chief Executive Officer, won the Gold award in the CEO of the Year category for maximizing the value, growth, and impact of IW, transitioning the IT integrator from an SDVOSB to a mid-tier provider in the government contracting arena. As a result, IW has experienced two consecutive years of rapid growth and profitability, culminating in winning a $100 Million contract for the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) Crowd Source Flight Data (CSFD) Program, operated out of the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis AFB, NV. Marqus Hutchinson, Intelligent Waves' Chief Technology Officer, won the Gold award in the CTO of the Year category for his innovative technical vision and for leading all aspects of its technology development, including the IT Department, Training, R&D, T&E, and VAR activities. Through his technologically disruptive leadership, Marqus was also instrumental in the recent CSFD contract win. Crowd Source Flight Data (CSFD) is a disruptive technology USAF program that combines advanced analytics, telecommunications, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and aeronautics to improve performance and flight safety. Intelligent Waves won Government Cyber Industry Solution – NORTH AMERICA (between 100 to 499 employees) for launching GRAYPATH, a next-generation cyber communications solution, and Phantom, an award-winning cyber-defense solution for ultra-secure communication, proactively elevating Government IT Innovation's innovative brand. Additionally, these solutions garnered the attention of the special operations and IC defense secure communications community.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

