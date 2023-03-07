Fencing project to close Fort Boise WMA boat ramp from March 13-17

With waterfowl season drawing to a close, and the spring fishing season right around the corner, the lull in between is the best time for maintenance work. Beginning Monday, March 13, Fish and Game staff will be taking advantage of this slow period to install a gate and fence near the boat ramp parking area at Fort Boise WMA.
