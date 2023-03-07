Steven Joseph Releases 2nd Book in Award-Winning “Snoodles” Book Series
Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle will hit shelves on April 11, 2023.
After the success of Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles, and having a blast working on the project together, illustrator Andy Case and I decided to collaborate on another book.”HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Joseph delivers tongue-twisting laughs with his latest book in the “Snoodles” series, Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle. Set to be released on April 11, 2023, this book is Illustrated by Andy Case, and published by Enigami Publishing.
Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle is a follow-up book to Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles. Here, when the Zoodle Kidoodles from the planet Zoodle abduct Norman Noodle and Sally Stroodle, the Zoodle Kidoodles threaten to take all of Earth’s noodles…unless they perform the necessary brain operation on their grand leader, Cloodle the Grand Roodle, and fix their spaceship’s failing engines.
Steven Joseph says, “After the success of Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles, and having a blast working on the project together, illustrator Andy Case and I decided to collaborate on another book. What better setting than outer space? We hope kids and their adults will enjoy Snoodles in Space as the Snoodles Saga continues.”
Joseph has garnered awards with his first three books, including a Mom’s Choice Gold Medal Award. He was also a Wishing Shelf Finalist, a Book Excellence Awards 2021 winner, and a BookFest Award winner, among others.
Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle by Steven Joseph is available as an advance reading copy on NetGalley and for pre-order on Amazon.
ISBN eBook: 979-8-9876117-1-5
Price: $4.99
ISBN Paperback: 979-8-9876117-2-2
Price: $19.99
ISBN Hardback: 979-8-9876117-0-8
Price: $29.99
About Steven Joseph
Steven Joseph is a first-generation American, son of a Holocaust survivor, attorney, negotiator, speaker, award-winning author, 5-time Boston Marathon and 18-time NYC Marathon runner, and humorist. He is an award-winning author of The Last Surviving Dinosaur: The TyrantoCrankaTsuris; The Crankatsuris Method: A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness; and Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles. The second book in the Snoodles Series, and Joseph’s most recent release, is Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle. Find out more on his website.
