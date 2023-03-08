Course To Create Passive Income for Dentists Via Alternative Investments Starts 4/1/23
Dr. David Phelps, DDS offers real estate investing training at www.freedomfounders.com/30DayBlueprint
“In the 30-Day Blueprint virtual course, participants can listen, ask questions and learn the fundamental principles to create passive income and have success in today’s volatile markets.”ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registrations are now open for the new, Freedom Founder’s 30-Day Blueprint course to create passive income for dentists via alternative investments starting April 1, 2023 at https://www.freedomfounders.com/30DayBlueprint.
— Dr. David Phelps, DDS
Dr. David Phelps, DDS is personally teaching the exclusive course to a small group of participants in order to answer their questions and personally guide them on this journey.
With over four decades of experience as a successful real estate investor who sold his dental practice at the age of 49, he is now sharing his knowledge with other medical practitioners and entrepreneurs who want the Five Freedoms® of economics, time, relationships, health and purpose.
"With inflation, rising interest rates and the uncertain economy, I want to help others accelerate their path to financial independence not just by years, but by decades.", states Dr. David Phelps, DDS, founder of Freedom Founders. “In the 30-Day Blueprint virtual course, participants can listen, ask questions and learn the fundamental principles to create passive income and have success in today’s volatile markets.”
Registration for the 30-Day Blueprint Course are now open at https://www.freedomfounders.com/30DayBlueprint and participants will be able to:
• Access on demand training with recorded modules available to watch at any time.
• Call into live weekly coaching calls with Dr. Phelps and other instructions via Zoom.
• Ask questions and engage with instructors and participants via a private online group.
• Participate fully for two weeks risk free with the Freedom Founders’ Satisfaction Guarantee.
Over four weeks, Dr. Phelps will teach the fundamentals of real estate investing so that participants have a clear understanding of the current market whether they have a real estate investment portfolio or are just starting out.
“[Freedom Founders] helped us finalize our blueprint and get us to a point where we have freedom in so many different areas of our lives,” states Dr. Jason Lowry.
“I never thought that I could work one day a week in my practice and let it run for five days, and now I can,” states Dr. Dora Lee.
To register for the 30-Day Blueprint’s limited spaces and to learn more about passive income for dentists via real estate investing, visit https://www.freedomfounders.com/30DayBlueprint.
About Freedom Founders
Freedom Founders is a community founded in 2012 by Dr. David Phelps, DDS that helps dentists, doctors and other professionals take control of their retirement investments to produce passive cash flow, security and live life on their terms. To learn more and schedule a Discovery Call, visit https://www.freedomfounders.com.
