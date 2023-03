(UPDATE): USATF INDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS LOUISVILLE MARCH 10-12 WITH 1036 ENTRANTS, 20 WORLD MASTERS RECORD HOLDERS

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- (UPDATE WITH CREDENTIALING)For Immediate Release: March 7, 2023Contact: (For info, athlete interviews and onsite) Bob Weiner 202-306-1200/202-329-1700weinerpublic@comcast.net or Sandy Lee Triolo mtfcommchair@gmail.comUSATF INDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS LOUISVILLE MARCH10-12th TO HOST 1036 ENTRANTS, 20 WORLD MASTERS RECORDHOLDERS, 52 AMERICAN RECORD HOLDERS, OLYMPIANS, Athletes25-100 years old, and 69 Kentucky entries (34 from Louisville)The 2023 USATF Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships will be heldFriday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center inLouisville and will host 1036 entrants, including 20 World Masters Record Holders, 52American Record Holders, Olympians, athletes 25-100 years old, and 34 Louisville area entries(69 from Kentucky).The facility is located at 30289 W Muhammed Ali Boulevard, Louisville 40212. Opened inFebruary 2021, it is already recognized as one of the fastest and most competitive indoor trackfacilities in the world.Events begin at 8 am each day and run through 6:30 pm Friday, 7:30 pm Saturday, and 4:30 pmSunday. Media is welcome. There is no admission charge for spectators in the 4100-seat arena.Olympians attending include three-time Olympic race walker Michelle Rohl, 57, of Mansfield,PA (1992, 1996, and 2000). She now tears up the track setting multiple age group records in2022 in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m runs in the W55-59 age group.James Barrineau, 67, Burke, VA, Olympic finalist in the High Jump in 1976 and member of the1980 team that did not go to Moscow because of the US boycott; he is entered in the High Jumpand Shot Put.Five athletes are 90+ including 100-year-old Roy Englert, Springfield, VA, planning to run the400, 800, and 1500 meters.Perhaps one of the most exciting races could be the M70 60m meters, with former WorldChampion Oscar Peyton of Accokeek, MD, actor Damien Leake (in Apocalypse Now and some70 other movies and now appearing in Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living on TV), who is anAmerican masters record-holder in the M65-69 100m, and Louisville’s own Tim Jenkins, 100-meter finalist in last year’s Lexington outdoor USATF masters championships. Tim hasovercome abuse, addiction, and homelessness to become an inspiring and competitive nationalmasters athlete.Over 150 USATF Registered Clubs are represented, which foretells a hard-fought battle for thetop three team trophies, for men’s, women’s, and the overall win based on team scoring.The meet website includes a detailed schedule and list of entrants:LOUISVILLE COMMUNITYTo give back to the local communities who give so much to us each spring and summer, we arepartnering with two local charities: A Place to Sleep, which provides beds for children who donot have one, and Home of the Innocents which provides residential care for children who havebeen abused, neglected, or abandoned. New bedding supplies (pillows, pillowcases, sheets,blankets, and comforters primarily twin-sized and toddler/crib sized) will be collected for APlace to Sleep and necessary personal care items for Home of the Innocents at the ExecutiveCommittee table. The items will be donated to the organizations at the end of the meet. Therewill also be a jar for cash donations and checks as well.World Masters Record Holders Attending:INDOOR WORLD RECORD HOLDERSCharles Allie, N75, WR Indoor 200m, 400m.Paul Babits, M62, WR Indoor Pole VaultKathy Bergen, W83, WR Indoor 60m,200m, High Jump. Inocencio Cantu, M89,WR Indoor 1 mile.Lesley Hinz, W64, WR Indoor 1 mile in5:43.75Oneithea Lewis, W62, WR Indoor WeightThrowKathryn Martin, W71, WR Indoor 800m,1500m, 1 mile & 3000m.Bruce McBarnette, M65, WR Indoor HighJumpFlorence Meiler, W88, WR Indoor 60mHurdles, High Jump, Pole Vault, Pentathlon.Myrle Mensey, W74, WR Indoor WeightThrow.Antonio Palacios, M56, WR Indoor LongJump.Arthur Parry, M76, WR Indoor Pole Vault.Gary Patton, M77, WR Indoor 1 mile.Oscar Peyton, M70, WR Indoor 60m.Derek Pye, M55, WR Indoor 60m Hurdles.Nolan Shaheed, M73, WR Indoor 1 mile.OUTDOOR WORLD RECORDHOLDERSKathy Bergen, W83, WR Outdoor 100m,200m, Outdoor High Jump.Kenton Brown, M78, WR Outdoor 100m.Carol Finsrud, W66, WR Outdoor Discus,Throws Pentathlon.Gary Hunter, M67, M50 Outdoor PoleVault.Damien Leake, M70, WR Outdoor 100m.Oneithea Lewis, W62, WR W45 OutdoorHammer, Weight Throw , ThrowsPentathlon.Kathryn Martin, W71, WR Outdoor1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 2000mSteeplechase.Florence Meiler, W88, WR Outdoor 80mHurdles, Pole Vault , Outdoor Pentathlon.Nolan Shaheed, M73, WR Outdoor 800m,1500m.KY Media: Link to KY athletes entered: https://tinyurl.com/2p8pb9by (For info, athlete interviews and onsite) Bob Weiner 202-306-1200/202-329-1700weinerpublic@comcast.net or Sandy Lee Triolo mtfcommchair@gmail.comMedia are welcome to apply for a CREDENTIAL viaby 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8.Here is link: https://usatf.wufoo.com/forms/zeshn9f0j6y8k5/ Also please call MTF media at 202-306-1200 as soon as possible to let us know you are coming.