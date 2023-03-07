(UPDATE): USATF INDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS LOUISVILLE MARCH 10-12 WITH 1036 ENTRANTS, 20 WORLD MASTERS RECORD HOLDERS
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (UPDATE WITH CREDENTIALING)
For Immediate Release: March 7, 2023
Contact: (For info, athlete interviews and onsite) Bob Weiner 202-306-1200/202-329-1700
weinerpublic@comcast.net or Sandy Lee Triolo mtfcommchair@gmail.com
USATF INDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS LOUISVILLE MARCH
10-12th TO HOST 1036 ENTRANTS, 20 WORLD MASTERS RECORD
HOLDERS, 52 AMERICAN RECORD HOLDERS, OLYMPIANS, Athletes
25-100 years old, and 69 Kentucky entries (34 from Louisville)
The 2023 USATF Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held
Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in
Louisville and will host 1036 entrants, including 20 World Masters Record Holders, 52
American Record Holders, Olympians, athletes 25-100 years old, and 34 Louisville area entries
(69 from Kentucky).
The facility is located at 30289 W Muhammed Ali Boulevard, Louisville 40212. Opened in
February 2021, it is already recognized as one of the fastest and most competitive indoor track
facilities in the world.
Events begin at 8 am each day and run through 6:30 pm Friday, 7:30 pm Saturday, and 4:30 pm
Sunday. Media is welcome. There is no admission charge for spectators in the 4100-seat arena.
Olympians attending include three-time Olympic race walker Michelle Rohl, 57, of Mansfield,
PA (1992, 1996, and 2000). She now tears up the track setting multiple age group records in
2022 in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m runs in the W55-59 age group.
James Barrineau, 67, Burke, VA, Olympic finalist in the High Jump in 1976 and member of the
1980 team that did not go to Moscow because of the US boycott; he is entered in the High Jump
and Shot Put.
Five athletes are 90+ including 100-year-old Roy Englert, Springfield, VA, planning to run the
400, 800, and 1500 meters.
Perhaps one of the most exciting races could be the M70 60m meters, with former World
Champion Oscar Peyton of Accokeek, MD, actor Damien Leake (in Apocalypse Now and some
70 other movies and now appearing in Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living on TV), who is an
American masters record-holder in the M65-69 100m, and Louisville’s own Tim Jenkins, 100-
meter finalist in last year’s Lexington outdoor USATF masters championships. Tim has
overcome abuse, addiction, and homelessness to become an inspiring and competitive national
masters athlete.
Over 150 USATF Registered Clubs are represented, which foretells a hard-fought battle for the
top three team trophies, for men’s, women’s, and the overall win based on team scoring.
The meet website includes a detailed schedule and list of entrants:
https://www.usatf.org/events/2023/2023-usatf-masters-indoor-championships
LOUISVILLE COMMUNITY
To give back to the local communities who give so much to us each spring and summer, we are
partnering with two local charities: A Place to Sleep, which provides beds for children who do
not have one, and Home of the Innocents which provides residential care for children who have
been abused, neglected, or abandoned. New bedding supplies (pillows, pillowcases, sheets,
blankets, and comforters primarily twin-sized and toddler/crib sized) will be collected for A
Place to Sleep and necessary personal care items for Home of the Innocents at the Executive
Committee table. The items will be donated to the organizations at the end of the meet. There
will also be a jar for cash donations and checks as well.
World Masters Record Holders Attending:
INDOOR WORLD RECORD HOLDERS
Charles Allie, N75, WR Indoor 200m, 400m.
Paul Babits, M62, WR Indoor Pole Vault
Kathy Bergen, W83, WR Indoor 60m,
200m, High Jump. Inocencio Cantu, M89,
WR Indoor 1 mile.
Lesley Hinz, W64, WR Indoor 1 mile in
5:43.75
Oneithea Lewis, W62, WR Indoor Weight
Throw
Kathryn Martin, W71, WR Indoor 800m,
1500m, 1 mile & 3000m.
Bruce McBarnette, M65, WR Indoor High
Jump
Florence Meiler, W88, WR Indoor 60m
Hurdles, High Jump, Pole Vault, Pentathlon.
Myrle Mensey, W74, WR Indoor Weight
Throw.
Antonio Palacios, M56, WR Indoor Long
Jump.
Arthur Parry, M76, WR Indoor Pole Vault.
Gary Patton, M77, WR Indoor 1 mile.
Oscar Peyton, M70, WR Indoor 60m.
Derek Pye, M55, WR Indoor 60m Hurdles.
Nolan Shaheed, M73, WR Indoor 1 mile.
OUTDOOR WORLD RECORD
HOLDERS
Kathy Bergen, W83, WR Outdoor 100m,
200m, Outdoor High Jump.
Kenton Brown, M78, WR Outdoor 100m.
Carol Finsrud, W66, WR Outdoor Discus,
Throws Pentathlon.
Gary Hunter, M67, M50 Outdoor Pole
Vault.
Damien Leake, M70, WR Outdoor 100m.
Oneithea Lewis, W62, WR W45 Outdoor
Hammer, Weight Throw , Throws
Pentathlon.
Kathryn Martin, W71, WR Outdoor
1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 2000m
Steeplechase.
Florence Meiler, W88, WR Outdoor 80m
Hurdles, Pole Vault , Outdoor Pentathlon.
Nolan Shaheed, M73, WR Outdoor 800m,
1500m.
KY Media: Link to KY athletes entered: https://tinyurl.com/2p8pb9by
(For info, athlete interviews and onsite) Bob Weiner 202-306-1200/202-329-1700
weinerpublic@comcast.net or Sandy Lee Triolo mtfcommchair@gmail.com
Media are welcome to apply for a CREDENTIAL via
www.USATF.org/media-center
by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8.
Here is link: https://usatf.wufoo.com/forms/zeshn9f0j6y8k5/
Also please call MTF media at 202-306-1200 as soon as possible to let us know you are coming.
Robert Weiner and Sandy Triolo
USATF Masters Communications Subcomm. & Robert Weiner Assocs
+1 2023061200
email us here