Health and Wealth Expert Dr. Bill Lloyd Shares Behavioral Finance Insights at Elliot Kallen’s Event

Wealth manager Elliott Kallen hosted an educational health and wealth event for around 40 guests at Crow Canyon Country Club, alongside Dr. Bill Lloyd, the National Health Director of Transamerica.

/EIN News/ -- Danville, CA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Bill Lloyd, considered an authority on health, wealth and pandemic recovery, highlighted ways people can preserve their wealth throughout retirement as mortality rates shift throughout the United States. Dr. Lloyd covered issues related to longevity, money and staying healthy in retirement.

“Americans are now living longer than any previous generation, and adults can anticipate living another 20 or 25 years (or more) after leaving work,” Lloyd says. “Retirement is one of the longest chapters in our lives. Over this period, health care costs can become a major concern. However, there are many ways to counter these concerns and, along the way, help plan participants improve their retirement readiness.”

Elliot Kallen, President of Prosperity Financial Group (which won the Worldwide Finance Award for Most Trusted Asset Management Company in Northern California), noted that one in nine people over the age of 65 will develop Alzheimer’s disease, and that it’s Prosperity Financial Group’s goal to provide the necessary tools to build financial security to last throughout retirement.

“We want to make sure that our clients don’t run out of money while they still have lots of life in front of them,” Kallen said.

Shane Kennedy of Columbia Threadneedle also spoke at the event about behavioral finance, exploring why investors so often seem to sell at the wrong time.

“The purpose of behavioral finance is to understand the client’s psyche,” Kallen said. “Our job is to help reinforce them to make the right decisions at the right time, rather than what so many clients do—especially in volatile markets.”

Kallen plans to host a series of events to equip participants with wealth management skills. Among those: a dinner on Thursday, April 20th at the Crow Canyon Country Club, focusing on successfully transferring wealth to the next generation.

About Elliot Kallen: Elliot H. Kallen is an Independent Financial Advisor and the founder of Prosperity Financial Group, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory Firm. He is a keynote speaker on motivation and marketing in the independent financial advisor industry, utilizing his previous experience in international distribution to teach other investment professionals nationwide and in the San Francisco area.

About Dr. Bill Lloyd: Dr. Bill Lloyd is an experienced clinician and award-winning medical educator who serves as Transamerica’s National Health Director. He shares his insights to audiences nationwide through impactful, authentic and unapologetically humorous presentations.

About Prosperity Financial Group: Prosperity Financial Group is a wealth management firm offering holistic wealth management to clients throughout San Ramon, the East Bay, and beyond, delivered by a team of experienced, trusted financial professionals.

