RJD Green Inc.'s Silex Holdings Division Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Stone Countertop and Cabinet Company for Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced today subsidiary, Silex Holdings, has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding, with a mid-west located stone and cabinet company that would complement RJD Green’s current operation, Silex Interiors, in size and regional location.



The MOU reflects the mutual general agreement in acquisition structure, defined steps to complete the acquisition, initial growth plan & management of operations, and the remaining due diligence items required for mutual agreement.

The acquisition target, formed in 2004, offers fabrication of stone products for countertops and related interior products to include cabinetry, tile, and flooring for commercial and homebuilding sectors. The Company has established long-term client relationships and offers excellent growth potential.

As important, the RJD Green subsidiary Silex Holdings, historical record in revenue growth, profitability and minimal debt, has allowed RJD to procure more conventional funding with larger percentage of debt and lessor percentage of equity funding structures for small-cap acquisitions under $20,000,000.

RJD Green Inc (Trading Symbol: RJDG) is a holding company focused in three divisions, which create high-growth enterprise opportunities while offering diversity of markets.

· RJD Green Healthcare Services Division – services and technologies reflecting five-year growth

· Earthlinc Environmental Services Division - green environmental services and technologies

· Silex Holdings Division - specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and installation

Silex Holdings Division

Silex Interiors is a multi-location manufacturer, distributor and installation services company for kitchen and bath construction products to include natural stone countertops, cabinets, tile, and sinks & facets. Market sectors include new home construction, retail, remodel, and commercial projects.

