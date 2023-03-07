LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini: The industry’s highest energy density LiFePO4 battery

/EIN News/ --

SHENZHEN, China, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a leading LiFePO4 lithium battery brand, recently released a new product 12V 100Ah Mini. Backed up by ten years of R&D strength, the new generation of LiFePO4 batteries has the characteristics of higher density, smaller size, and lighter weight. The new 12V 100Ah Mini is the flagship product with the leading energy density in LiTime’s history and industry.



Small size with high power

The 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 battery weighs only 19 lbs. It has an impressive 35% size cutoff compared to the LiFePO4 battery of the same capacity rating, making it ideal for RV, van, and trolling motor users that lighter weight and higher capacity are essential. In addition, this product supports a maximum expansion capacity of 20.48Wh (4P4S), so users can have more flexibility in getting a DIY battery system.

LiTime’s first BMS generation

This product is equipped with LiTime’s latest self-developed BMS, which can provide comprehensive safety protection against overvoltage, overheating, short circuits, and other conditions. Moreover, this product’s auto-balancing technology maximizes the battery’s capacity and ensures that the life cycle of the battery can be cycled more than 4,000 times at 100% DoD, and up to 15,000 cycles at 60% DoD, which means continuous use for at least ten years.

New design on both inside and outside

The 12V 100Ah Mini is even more innovative in its design. The new design also allows users to install the battery in any direction. This product also features a heat-resistant and waterproof design, making the battery more durable and long-lasting in extreme environments.

Practical product at an amazing price

LiTime offers a fantastic price for this valuable product. The 12V 100Ah Mini is priced at $369.99, but what’s surprising is that there is a $50 coupon during the launch of the new product. Users need only $319.99 to get a smaller, lighter battery with higher energy density.

About LiTime (aka Ampere Time)

Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co, Ltd. is committed to providing safe and best-budget LiFePO4 batteries and one-stop power solutions for people worldwide. The new 12 100Ah Mini pre-sales already began on March 3. Interested outdoor enthusiasts can find more information at https://www.litime.com/.

