Kate Klein's "$erotonin pls" Is A Song That Tackles the Subjects of Soulmates and Multidimensional Life
New Alt Pop artist, Kate Klein, tells her stories about love and other human emotions with a unique and futuristic perspective, mixing romance and science.
I often stay up at night reading about the universe. Knowing that we’re so small in the middle of the cosmos I'm like 'ok cool my problems may not be that big after all.”LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Klein releases her electrifying new pop punk, IDGAF anthem ‘$erotonin pls’ via Life on Mars & Kate Klein World.
— Kate Klein
The single is a euphoric burst of energy, with intoxicating hooks with a driving force that reaches across the cosmos.
Kate says: “$erotonin pls’ is about two lovers travelling on the 405. Feelings between them are so intense that it almost feels like they’re in another dimension. A serotonin rush that distorts their reality. Isn’t that how love feels after all? Like everything around feels different’’
“I often stay up at night reading stuff about it and think ‘damn we’re so small and it freaks me out’. But It helps me stay grounded.
Knowing that we’re so small in the middle of the universe I'm like ok cool my problems may not be that big after all’’
“When I wrote ‘$erotonin Pls’ I wanted to create something that feels like a bomb of energy. I wanted to write a song that makes people feel happy, powerful and confident.
I think we need more happy songs, so play it loud when you’re walking outside in the street, it’ll make you want to scream and let go”.
Kate Klein is multi instrumental singer/songwriter, based in London and L.A, who has been making waves wherever she goes.
Influenced by Madonna, Post Malone and punk rock bands like Sum 41 Blink 182, Box Car Racer and Taking Back Sunday, she seamlessly mixes between New Wave Punk, Hip-Hop and Emo.
When Kate was 18, she briefly joined a girl group for a few months before deciding it wasn't right for her and decided to pursue a solo career.
She immediately packed her bags and she left for London with £500.00 in her pocket.
Her first taste of success happened to be her first single, “Shooting Star”, released by Matblakk Records in the UK, hitting #10 on Music Week’s Pop Chart.
Kate has been featured as MTV’s New Generation Artist of the Week’ and has enjoyed national media coverage in Music Week, Vents, Music Daily.
She recorded some new songs at Abbey Road Studio including “You So Extra” and “Kill My Heart”. Both songs made a splash on social media and most recently, parts of the video for “You So Extra” were promoted on the big screens at The Chainsmokers 2019 US Tour.
Described as ‘happy melancholic’, her unique look and energy has secured her brand partnerships with Santa Cruz, Monster Energy with more to be announced this year. ‘$erotonin pls’ is the first thrilling dose in a rush of new music from Kate, so order up as this first hit is on its way!
