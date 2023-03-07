With the participation of more than 200 experts, The Middle East Facility Management Association launched its seminar
Under the theme "Driving the Egypt FM Industry towards Business Excellence”
Sharing knowledge, expertise, and experiences is crucial within our region and between different countries. The Egyptian market has always been significant and full of promise”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 1, 2023, the Middle East Facility Management Association - MEFMA organized a one-day seminar in the Egyptian capital, attended by decision makers and stakeholders from government entities, developers, facility management service providers, suppliers, and individuals interested in the industry in the Middle East region. The seminar aimed to provide a platform for exchanging expertise and experiences and presenting achievements among the various workers in the facilities management industry at the Dusit Thani Lake View Hotel in Cairo.
— Jamal Lootah, Co-founder and President of MEFMA
This seminar took place in light of the unprecedented urban renaissance Egypt is experiencing, with many achievements and projects in the facilities development market at the level of government entities, medical cities, educational facilities, tourism and sports zones, and more. Additionally, the building, construction, and real estate sectors have achieved rapid growth, creating a demand for facilities management companies with emerging advanced technologies and new strategies towards achieving sustainability in the Egyptian market.
Jamal Lootah, Co-founder and President of MEFMA, stated during the opening speech: “Sharing knowledge, expertise, and experiences is crucial within our region and between different countries. The Egyptian market has always been significant and full of promise, and it is presently experiencing a construction boom. Your presence would enable us to increase awareness about the sector and provide the best practices that would benefit the Egyptian economy, as we aspire to achieve sustainability in the real estate sector and its related fields”
The seminar featured a number of experts and speakers working in the facilities management industry who presented achievements, studies, and research that contributed to promoting sustainable development and raising awareness within the sector, enabling them to keep up with developments and acquire skills in this field.
The seminar’s agenda included a number of sessions and two panel sessions, focusing on innovation and excellence in the facility management industry in Egypt. Discussions included highlighting the impact of the devaluation on the facilities management sector and ways to overcome obstacles, revealing the top five trends and operations models in facilities management 2023, reviewing success factors for excellence in the sector, highlighting the most prominent smart building management systems for managing workplace and sustainability, and highlighting the vital role of facilities management towards achieving environmental sustainability.
MEFMA is a non-profit association that grants accreditation certificates in professional facility management and organizes and hosts a series of knowledge and educational activities specialized in the facilities management sector in the Middle East. The association seeks to involve its members, whether companies or individuals, in these activities and events to enrich the discussion and identify the latest advanced technologies to promote the growth of this industry www.mefma.org.
