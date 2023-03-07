Meador Staffing Services' Melinda Torrison Recognized as Citizen of the Year 2022
Meador Staffing’s President and Chief Operations Officer, Melinda Torrison, was recognized as “Citizen of the Year” by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce!
On February 16th of this year, Meador Staffing Services' President and Chief Operations Officer, Melinda Torrison, was recognized as "Citizen of the Year" by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce!
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual event where the Citizen of the Year award is presented.
This award is considered the highest honor an individual can receive from the organization. The title always goes to someone who is known for going above and beyond the call of duty to contribute to the community.
Torrison was the perfect choice for this year’s award.
She is a long-time member of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and even served as its president in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was no easy task leading a team through a disaster with which no one had any previous experience, and she did it with courage, grace, and wisdom.
In addition to working with the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Torrison has also served as an IMPACT Pasadena mentor, head of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region’s Women’s Leadership Committee, and contributed to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters Capital Campaign for The Kids Bridge.
Along with her work in the Pasadena community, Torrison has worked as Meador Staffing’s president for several years (including the pivotal years of 2020 and 2021). She confidently and competently led Meador’s team through the worst of the global pandemic and has helped the agency survive and thrive.
Torrison’s ability to successfully lead the agency is due, at least in part, to the over 35 years of staffing experience she has under her belt. She also excels in communication, conflict resolution, strategic planning, and visioning -- all of which have assisted her in her leadership role.
As the president and COO of Meador Staffing, Torrison works alongside many leaders in the staffing industry and strives to create a supportive team environment for all of the agency’s employees. On LinkedIn, Torrison writes that the staffing industry is in her blood and that she’s blessed to work for Meador.
In response to the praise she received from the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Torrison also said that it is an “honor and blessing” to be part of the Pasadena community and the greater Houston Region.
She also noted that she is one of many people from Meador Staffing Services to receive the Citizen of the Year accolade. The company’s founder, Ben Meador, has also been recognized, as has Darla Hyagood, the agency’s Director of Community Relations and Volunteer Services.
Torrison is not the first Meador employee to be publicly recognized for their excellent work this year. Kristi Claypool, the senior account manager for Meador’s Deer Park location, received the “volunteer of the year” award from the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
Employers or job seekers who want to work with Melinda Torrison or learn more about Meador Staffing Services team can find them at https://meador.com/ or call the corporate Pasadena, Texas office at (713) 941-0616.
