£3.57BN a year spent on illegal cannabis for health conditions
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More people in the UK are buying illegal cannabis to self-medicate health conditions such as chronic pain and anxiety disorders - spending £3.57 billion a year - despite medical cannabis being available on prescription for eligible patients from specialist doctors since 2018.
A YouGov poll(1) from Sapphire Medical Clinics, the UK’s longest-running clinic based in Harley Street, found that almost 1.8 million (6%) people with diagnosed medical conditions are being driven to source cannabis illegally - up 29% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels(3).
The rise of illegal delivery services such as Dispenseree, with monthly revenues reported in excess of £1m and which claims many customers order cannabis for medical reasons, is expected to have added to this growth.
The study(2) also points to a lack of awareness and perceived difficulty in accessing cannabis products legally, with a quarter (24%) unaware that medical cannabis can be prescribed in the UK for eligible patients, two-fifths (41%) believing it would be too difficult to access and nearly a third (29%) assuming it would be too expensive.
Sapphire’s research shows that the average person using illegally procured cannabis for chronic pain is spending £156 a month. Yet the average monthly cost of care for the same condition at Sapphire is in fact around £135 a month(4) - £21 less a month / £252 less a year(5).
Furthermore, over half (55%) of those using illegal cannabis for health conditions do not realise that prescribed medical cannabis must meet stringent criteria governing its quality. Just like any other medication, it is manufactured to a pharmaceutical standard to ensure it consistently meets safety standards.
In contrast, there are no safeguards to ensure that illegal cannabis is manufactured to be safe for human consumption, with risks of contaminants such as pesticides, fungi, bacteria and heavy metals. Individuals are also put at risk by engaging in criminal activity.
In November 2018 the law changed to allow doctors on the GMC specialist register to prescribe cannabis-based medicines to eligible patients with diagnosed conditions when licensed treatments have failed. However, four years on and less than half the general population (48%) are aware of this.
Patients can be referred to a specialist clinic by their GP, but 81% of people with a diagnosed health condition have never discussed medical cannabis as a treatment option with their GP.
The majority of patients therefore self-refer themselves and current data indicates there are around 32,000 patients in the UK using prescribed medical cannabis. But as many as half the adult population (52%) have a diagnosed health condition, including 15.5 million people in England living with chronic pain & 3.2 million with anxiety disorders – the two most common conditions for which people in the UK are prescribed medical cannabis.
While research into the effects of medicinal cannabis is still limited, evidence is being collected every day which aims to contribute to future NHS funding decisions. Studies from Sapphire’s UK Medical Cannabis Registry, the largest database in the UK of patients prescribed medical cannabis, have shown that over 80% of patients have not reported an adverse event since commencing medical cannabis.
Dr Mikael Sodergren, Co-Founder of Sapphire Medical Clinics comments: “The fact that so many people are unnecessarily putting themselves at risk, when they could be eligible for legal cannabis-medicine on prescription from a specialist, demonstrates the huge lack of awareness in the UK both among patients and the healthcare community.
“We strongly urge the public not to buy cannabis illegally to treat health conditions and to seek medical advice on their eligibility for prescribed medical cannabis.
“Medical cannabis is on the cutting edge of modern medicine, yet it is still overlooked. While the evidence base is growing every day, we encourage healthcare professionals to be open minded, study the emerging data, & provide support & guidance to those seeking alternative treatment options.”
1 -2 Online research by YouGov on behalf of Sapphire, September 2022. Total sample size: 10,684 adults. Figures weighted & representative of all UK adults (aged 18+)
3 Left Behind: The scale of illegal cannabis use for medicinal intent in the UK, 2019
4 Average pricing for a chronic pain patient at Sapphire Clinics
5 Costs based on individuals enrolled on Sapphire Access
