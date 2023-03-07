Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,514 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA INVITE: TRREB’S 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in York Region

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review event in York Region. This market event goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.

WHAT: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in York Region

WHO:

  • Paul Baron, President, TRREB
  • Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham
  • John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Venu Event Space – 2800 Hwy 7, Vaughan, ON L4K 1W8 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca

AGENDA:

9:15 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts
10:45 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A
11:00 a.m. Closing Remarks

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram | https://www.trrebwire.ca/


Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA INVITE: TRREB’S 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in York Region

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more