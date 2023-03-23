Affordable Dentures in Bucks County Available from Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental
DICE Dental in Southampton offers affordable dentures for Bucks County residents.
Dentures have come a long way over the years thanks to advanced technology.”SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bucks County residents looking to fix their smile with affordable dentures will find relief at DICE Dental in Southampton. A person with missing teeth may experience daily discomfort and lower confidence. DICE Dental can help remedy these issues with dentures starting at only $599.
DICE Dental's custom-fit dentures are a popular solution for those looking to replace missing teeth. The practice offers full and partial dentures, which can replace all or just a few missing teeth on the top or bottom gum line.
"Dentures have come a long way over the years thanks to advanced technology," says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental in Southampton. "They look and feel just like your natural teeth. We work with patients to help them achieve a comfortable fit and desired look."
In addition to dentures, DICE Dental also provides dental crowns and dental implants. Dental crowns can restore damaged teeth and start at just $675 in Southampton. Dental implants are a long-lasting, natural-looking replacement for a single tooth or arch of teeth, with prices starting at $850.
Dr. Alger’s impressive qualifications include degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She was also a dental implant fellow at Northwell Health, a competitive and prestigious program.
To learn more about cosmetic dentistry from DICE Dental and to schedule an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/southampton/. New patients are always welcome. DICE Dental also has locations in Bethlehem and Springfield.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dental practice with locations in Southampton, Springfield, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. DICE Dental uses state-of-the-art technology to provide comfortable and accepting environments for patients in need of dentures, dental implants, dental crowns, and extractions. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
