Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $6.95 Billion by 2030

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market

North America accounted for about 42% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

The industry is facing significant challenges due to the growth in awareness of probable side effects of compression & shapewear.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Compression Wear and Shapewear Market by Product Type, Gender, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The compression wear and shapewear market size was valued at $4 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Free Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1745

Growth of the market is driven by rise in disposable income of consumers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of compression wear among the geriatric population, change in lifestyles of people, and increase in demand for compression wear arising from fitness industry. However, health issues such as blood clots, breathing problem, and acid reflux caused from tightly worn compression and shapewear, restrains the market growth. Product development and innovative marketing & promotion strategies are anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for the players in the future.

Compression wear & shapewear are tight-fitted apparels designed specifically to keep the body in a certain posture. Increase in disposable income of customers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of shapewear among the geriatric population, and change in lifestyles drive the market growth of shapewear segment.

The male users segment leads the global compression wear & shapewear market, owing to higher adoption of compression wear. Moreover, majority of men also prefer compression garments during a workout, further fueling the demand from the male consumer segment. The female consumer segment is expected to grow at a highest growth rate over the anticipated period, owing to rise in female interest for fitness and comfortable clothing and increase in participation of women in sports activities. Furthermore, companies such as Nike, Under Armour, and others have started to target the women segment with the launch of new product lines and establishment of women-specific stores.

Procure Complete Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3b632ff56ca2f6311abbeb1cd74fe0fe

Application wise, the performance & recovery segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of $2.96 billion in 2020. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to extensive usage of compression wear to prevent injuries, improve blood circulation, and speed up recovery.

Among various distribution channels, the specialty retail stores segment held the highest revenue share of 62%, and is expected to maintain its dominance ahead as well. This segment constitutes company-owned outlets that possess extensive penetration in various geographies and sell wide product lines of compression wear and shapewear. However, the compression wear & shapewear market growth is expected through online sales channels with a high CAGR of 8.6%, owing to wide product availability on e-commerce websites and rise in Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The compression wear segment dominated the overall market in 2020, accounting for over 70% of the revenue, due to the widespread usage of various types of compression wear by professional athletes and lifestyle users practicing recreational exercises. Growth of this segment is driven by the vast health benefits offered by these garments, such as improved performance, body temperature maintenance, reduced muscle fatigue, and prevention of injury. A significant rise in number of lifestyle users in developing regions and rise in trend of using compression wear as an athleisure wear are expected to increase the demand for compression wear.

Some of the key players operating in the global compression wear & shapewear market such as Nike Inc., Spanx Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Leonisa SA, Wacoal America Inc., Ann Chery, 2XU Pty Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Jockey.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1745

Key Findings Of The Study:

○ Based on type segment, the compression wear segment accounted for the highest compression wear & shapewear market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8% and shapewear was growing type with a CAGR of 5.1% between the years 2021 and 2030.

○ On the basis of the gender, male category accounted for about 53% of market share in 2020. However, the female category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumer males and improving economic stability.

○ Among the distribution channel, specialty retail stores channel will exhibit a decent growth rate over the coming years. However, COVID-19 has led down the revenue generation from these sales channels in the year 2020.

Reasons to buy:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Similar Reports:

○ Golf Clothing Market is projected to reach $1,554.3 million by 2030

○ Sustainable Athleisure Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

○ Sports Events Market is projected to reach $609.07 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-events-market-A16874

○ Sports Training Market is projected to reach $18.85 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-training-market-A16942

○ Luxury Apparels Market is projected to reach $278,181.5 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-apparels-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research